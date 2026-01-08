South Africa
Education Higher Education
    Naledi Pandor named the new chancellor of Nelson Mandela University

    Nelson Mandela University has announced it has appointed Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor as its new Chancellor, effective 1 April 2026.
    8 Jan 2026
    8 Jan 2026
    Image:
    Image: Nelson Mandela University on X

    Pandor’s appointment for a period of four years is in terms of the University statute, which gives effect to the Higher Education Act, 1997 (Act 101 of 1997), as amended.

    “She is a distinguished activist, academic, former Cabinet Minister and an internationalist, whose lifelong commitment to education, social justice and public service aligns deeply with the values and mission of the University,” said Judge Nambitha Dambuza, chairperson of Nelson Mandela University.

    “Her appointment reflects Council’s confidence in her ability to provide principled leadership and serve as an inspiring ambassador for the institution.”

    Dambuza extended Council’s warm congratulations to Pandor and expressed optimism regarding her contribution to advancing the University’s vision and standing, locally and globally.

    Pandor succeeds the current Chancellor, Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, whose term comes to an end on 31 March 2026.

    Dambuza further expressed Council’s appreciation to Dr Fraser-Moleketi, who served two terms as Chancellor, for the “dedication, hard work and commitment to advancing Nelson Mandela University, its values and ethos that characterised her term of office.”

    Naledi Pandor, Chancellor, Nelson Mandela University
