Government funding for festivals in doubt

The response by the Minister of Sports Arts and Culture to an internal question posed by Ms LR Potgieter of the DA on the support of the government to festivals.

In it, Minister Gayton McKenzie indicates that festivals are not guaranteed funding from the government.

This has led the National Arts Festival (NAF) organisers to source funding from other sponsors for 2026.

In a study by the Nelson Mandela University, Measuring and Valuing South Africa’s cultural and sport economy. National Arts Festival 2024: The Economic, Cultural and Social Value of the Festival shows that producers at the Festival face financial challenges despite the festival's cultural significance, with 60% not receiving any financial sponsorship for their production in 2024.

Average production expenditure is R22,167, with accommodation being the largest cost.

The study also found that the Festival contributed R57.9 m to the economy of Makhanda and R131.8 m to the Eastern Cape economy.

In terms of job creation in 2024, the NAF sourced R6.7 million from the Social Employment Fund that created 1,604 direct jobs in addition to the 247 work opportunities related to the Festival itself.

Question: What are the details of the rationale and/or reasons that his department withdrew and/or rejected funding for long-standing festivals, including but not limited to Suidoosterfees, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, the Cape Town Carnival, and the Open Book Festival, despite his public commitment at the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees in 2024 that Government would support more festivals for the benefit of local artists.

Minister answer: The non-continuation of the Open Book Festival Provincial Flagship project came about from the decision taken at a MINMEC meeting that moved to support projects that were relatively newer to grow them to large-scale events.

The Department saw the introduction of new Provincial Flagship projects that are being supported by the Department as submitted by their respective MECs. ESPAFRIKA, which does the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, was funded for the Jazz Rising2 Festival in the current financial year. An organisation can only be supported for one project per financial year

Question: What feasibility studies, impact assessments and/or evaluations that were undertaken prior to the decisions, particularly with respect to economic impact, job creation, tourism and community participation?

Minister answer: South African Cultural Observatory did a study on the impact of festivals when it comes to the economic growth and job creation.

Question: Which festivals have been defunded by his department?

Minister answer: National Flagships were not defunded as they were provided with an opportunity to apply like any other festival. They applied through the open call process and were not successful. National Flagship projects like the Ebubeleni Festival in the Eastern Cape were supported through the same process. ESPAFRIKA applied for a different festival other than the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Question: What is the breakdown of the amount of funding that has been cut in each case.

Minister Answer: Funding for National Flagship projects was not ringfenced funding as they are regarded as Cultural and Creative Industries Projects. The funds formed part of the open call for the 2025/26 financial year.

Question: What (i) notice period was provided to affected festivals and (ii) documentary evidence of such notice can be provided.

Minister Answer: Funding of the Flagships project was attached to the duration of the contract.

Question: What are the details of the (a) programmes, projects, and/or festivals to which specified funds were redirected and (b) full list with amounts and beneficiaries?

Minister answer: Funds were not redirected as it has already been clarified that funds of Flagships are under the same classification of the Cultural and Creative Industries Programme.

Question: What criteria and/or framework is currently being applied to determine festivals that should receive funding?

Answer: National Flagships like the Ebubeleni Music Festival were applied through the open call under the Cultural and Creative Industries Programme. The affected festivals did not make it through the same process.

Question: Which stakeholders and/or industry representatives were consulted prior to the specified decisions and (b) what documentary evidence can be furnished in this regard.

Answer: No industry representative was consulted.