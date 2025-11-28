Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards: Meet the 2025 winners

The winners of the 2025 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards were announced at an event hosted by Khensani Mohlatlole at Church House in Cape Town. This year’s awards also saw the launch of Twyg’s new online directory of sustainable and ethically-made clothing, textiles and accessories.

The big winner of the night was Wanda Lephoto, who walked away with two awards. Image supplied.

The directory features all the winners and finalists of the last seven years.

The big winner of the night was Wanda Lephoto, who walked away with two awards: the Trans-seasonal Design Award and the Changemaker Award presented by Bash for 2025.

The other big winner was Aidan Peters of Klein Muis, who won the Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M.

The Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards are held in celebration of the designers, makers, and changemakers shaping a more sustainable, inclusive, and creative fashion ecosystem in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

“It’s thanks to our sponsors and partners that Twyg is able to shine a light on sustainable and ethical fashion designers,” said Twyg in a statement.

Meet the winners:

Accessory Award: Earth Age



Earth Age ⁠Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M: Klein Muis



Klein Muis ⁠Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa: Ballo



Ballo Trans-seasonal Design Award: Wanda Lephoto



Wanda Lephoto Merchants on Long ⁠Pan-African Artisanal Award: WOTE K.I Design



WOTE K.I Design ⁠Tastemaker Award: Innocent Ndlovu



Innocent Ndlovu ⁠Student Award: The_Collectn



The_Collectn ⁠Retail Award: Thrift Fest



Thrift Fest Changemaker Award presented by Bash: Wanda Lephoto

The Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M South Africa winner will receive R100,000 from H&M South Africa, while the Changemaker Award presented by Bash winner will receive R100,000 from Bash (TFG).