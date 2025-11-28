Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Senior DevOps Engineer Dbn, Jhb, CT
Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards: Meet the 2025 winners
The directory features all the winners and finalists of the last seven years.
The big winner of the night was Wanda Lephoto, who walked away with two awards: the Trans-seasonal Design Award and the Changemaker Award presented by Bash for 2025.
The other big winner was Aidan Peters of Klein Muis, who won the Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M.
The Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards are held in celebration of the designers, makers, and changemakers shaping a more sustainable, inclusive, and creative fashion ecosystem in South Africa and the rest of the continent.
“It’s thanks to our sponsors and partners that Twyg is able to shine a light on sustainable and ethical fashion designers,” said Twyg in a statement.
Meet the winners:
- Accessory Award: Earth Age
- Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M: Klein Muis
- Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa: Ballo
- Trans-seasonal Design Award: Wanda Lephoto
- Merchants on Long Pan-African Artisanal Award: WOTE K.I Design
- Tastemaker Award: Innocent Ndlovu
- Student Award: The_Collectn
- Retail Award: Thrift Fest
- Changemaker Award presented by Bash: Wanda Lephoto
The Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M South Africa winner will receive R100,000 from H&M South Africa, while the Changemaker Award presented by Bash winner will receive R100,000 from Bash (TFG).