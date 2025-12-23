Netflix debuts daily Afcon highlights show

Netflix has launched a daily highlights show dedicated to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), aimed at fans who want to catch up or relive the tournaments most epic moments.

Running from 22 December to 19 January, the magazine-style show delivers daily highlights from the previous day’s matches, featuring expert analysis, fan reactions, interviews, and the electric atmosphere live from Morocco. The show is hosted by Minnie Dlamini and Robert Marawa, with in-depth football analysis from Melissa Reddy, and is produced by Alto Prod.

New episodes premiere daily at 08:00 SAT, ensuring viewers can catch up on the action ahead of the next set of fixtures. The first episode launched on Monday, 22 December 2025. .

The series is available with English audio, supported by English and French subtitles, making it accessible to audiences across the continent and beyond.