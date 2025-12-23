South Africa
Marketing & Media Streaming
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaMDNTVProvantageThe Odd NumberEbony+IvoryMatte BLKJoe Publicicandi CQPrimedia BroadcastingGagasi FMMedia Development and Diversity AgencyMultiChoiceJNPROgilvy South AfricaPenquinEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Netflix debuts daily Afcon highlights show

    Netflix has launched a daily highlights show dedicated to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), aimed at fans who want to catch up or relive the tournaments most epic moments.
    23 Dec 2025
    23 Dec 2025
    Netflix debuts daily Afcon highlights show

    Running from 22 December to 19 January, the magazine-style show delivers daily highlights from the previous day’s matches, featuring expert analysis, fan reactions, interviews, and the electric atmosphere live from Morocco. The show is hosted by Minnie Dlamini and Robert Marawa, with in-depth football analysis from Melissa Reddy, and is produced by Alto Prod.

    New episodes premiere daily at 08:00 SAT, ensuring viewers can catch up on the action ahead of the next set of fixtures. The first episode launched on Monday, 22 December 2025. .

    The series is available with English audio, supported by English and French subtitles, making it accessible to audiences across the continent and beyond.

    Read more: soccer, Africa, streaming, Netflix, Robert Marawa, Minnie Dlamini, AFCON, football tournament
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz