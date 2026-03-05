New Netflix ads utilise Amazon shopping data

Netflix is opening its advertising platform to Amazon audience data, giving brands a new way to target viewers on the streaming service using real-world shopping and browsing behaviour.

Lifestyle indicators

The integration will allow advertisers buying through Amazon DSP to apply Amazon’s audience segments when running campaigns on Netflix’s ad-supported tier. The segments are built from Amazon’s shopping, streaming and browsing signals, enabling brands to target viewers based on products they are researching, buying patterns and broader lifestyle indicators.

The capability will launch in the US in the second quarter of 2026 and is expected to roll out to other markets where Netflix offers advertising later in the year.

For advertisers, the move effectively connects one of the world’s largest retail data ecosystems with the growing ad inventory on Netflix, allowing campaigns to reach audiences based on actual purchasing behaviour rather than traditional demographic targeting.

Netflix says advertisers will also be able to access audience segments from Yahoo when buying through Yahoo DSP. These audiences are built from interest, behavioural and life-stage signals drawn from Yahoo’s global user base.

Measurement

Alongside the new targeting partnerships, Netflix is introducing its own Conversion API, which allows advertisers to measure the outcomes of their campaigns by sending performance data directly to Netflix for real-time optimisation.

The measurement tool has already been tested with US marketing agency Tinuiti, where Netflix says early campaigns exceeded benchmark performance by more than 75% across financial services, education technology and retail clients.

The developments expand the capabilities of the Netflix Ads Suite, launched last year, as the streaming platform continues building out its advertising offering to compete more directly with established digital ad platforms.