South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaThe Rooms NetworkPrimedia BroadcastingIncubetaVicinity MediaBroad MediaCelerity.chatAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingUnited StationsRocket Creative Design & DisplayBrave GroupCan!doOliverAscent AfricaThe Media KrateEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New Netflix ads utilise Amazon shopping data

    Netflix is opening its advertising platform to Amazon audience data, giving brands a new way to target viewers on the streaming service using real-world shopping and browsing behaviour.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    5 Mar 2026
    5 Mar 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Lifestyle indicators

    The integration will allow advertisers buying through Amazon DSP to apply Amazon’s audience segments when running campaigns on Netflix’s ad-supported tier. The segments are built from Amazon’s shopping, streaming and browsing signals, enabling brands to target viewers based on products they are researching, buying patterns and broader lifestyle indicators.

    The capability will launch in the US in the second quarter of 2026 and is expected to roll out to other markets where Netflix offers advertising later in the year.

    For advertisers, the move effectively connects one of the world’s largest retail data ecosystems with the growing ad inventory on Netflix, allowing campaigns to reach audiences based on actual purchasing behaviour rather than traditional demographic targeting.

    Netflix says advertisers will also be able to access audience segments from Yahoo when buying through Yahoo DSP. These audiences are built from interest, behavioural and life-stage signals drawn from Yahoo’s global user base.

    Measurement

    Alongside the new targeting partnerships, Netflix is introducing its own Conversion API, which allows advertisers to measure the outcomes of their campaigns by sending performance data directly to Netflix for real-time optimisation.

    The measurement tool has already been tested with US marketing agency Tinuiti, where Netflix says early campaigns exceeded benchmark performance by more than 75% across financial services, education technology and retail clients.

    The developments expand the capabilities of the Netflix Ads Suite, launched last year, as the streaming platform continues building out its advertising offering to compete more directly with established digital ad platforms.

    Read more: advertising, shopping behaviour, Amazon, Yahoo, streaming, Netflix, retail data, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz