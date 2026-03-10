Warc Creative100’s 2026 rankings

Warc has released its Creative 100 list of the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for creativity.

The US is the most creative country in the world. Source: Warc.

Compiled by Warc, the annual Creative 100 Ranking aggregates the results of the most important global and regional creative awards of 2025. The shows tracked are determined in consultation with the Warc Rankings Advisory Board and by a yearly global panel survey.

Amy Rodgers, head of content, Warc Creative, said: "The Warc Creative 100 celebrates the multi-award-winning campaigns and companies that are shaping the future of the marketing industry by using the power of creativity as a driver of differentiation and change. It’s a time to reflect on great work and the creative minds behind the campaigns, and be inspired by these successes.”

Three themes stand out from this year’s Creative 100:

Creativity across media channels: The top campaigns demonstrate creative innovation across diverse media types. In an industry where sheer choice of channel or platform could threaten to overwhelm, creatives are leaning in and finding new ways to engage and drive emotion within their audiences.

Advocacy through creativity: The most awarded work continues to demonstrate how creativity can be applied to drive change in the world, helping people with visual impairment, the LGBTQ+ community, those with the Herpes virus, and victims of domestic violence. Though not a new trend, this year’s campaigns demonstrate true innovation in the approach to cause messaging.

Creative B2B shines: There are two B2B campaigns in the top 10 of the Creative 100 this year – for Spotify’s Spreadbeats and JCDecaux’s sales boost of outdoor advertising space. A clear indication that creativity is a growing differentiator within B2B marketing.

#1 Campaign for creativity: Three Words by Publicis Conseil Paris for AXA

The most creatively celebrated campaign of 2025 was Three Words for insurance brand AXA by Publicis Conseil Paris. AXA added three words – ‘and domestic violence’ – to its insurance policies in France to give victims access to immediate relocation cover as part of their policy.

Marco Venturelli, CEO/CCO Publicis Conseil, Global CEO Leo, CCO Publicis France, said: “I believe the reason this idea resonated with so many people is the contrast between its simplicity and its exponential impact. With just three words, we are pivoting millions of home insurance policies to make them more inclusive of a risk that affects women more than fires or floods. It serves as a reminder of the power of creativity. It proves that even the most common product – like a home insurance that hasn’t evolved in centuries – can be reinvented to make a difference.”

#1 Agency for creativity: LePub, Milan and #1 Independent Agency for creativity: Serviceplan, Munich

Rising up from second place last year, LePub Milan tops the Creative Ranking for the first time with two campaigns for Heineken in the top 100 and numerous other campaigns contributing points.

Independent agency Serviceplan Munich jumps into second place from seventh last year, and Publicis Conseil Paris, with another strong year, is third.

Serviceplan Munich also takes the top spot of the independent agencies, followed by Rethink, Toronto and Klick Health, Toronto.

#1 Network for creativity: Ogilvy and #1 Independent network for creativity: Serviceplan

Ogilvy is the most awarded network for the sixth year in a row. The network has fifteen campaigns in the top 100, with seven offices from around the world contributing to its ranking: Ogilvy New York, Singapore, Mumbai, Ogilvy Health New York, DAVID Madrid, New York and Circus Grey Lima.

Liz Taylor, global CCO, Ogilvy, said: “Six years at the top of Warc’s Creative 100 is more than a milestone — it’s a testament to how our network shows up. The best work, on the biggest brands, in every market around the world. I am endlessly proud of our teams and our clients who, every day, prove that creativity isn't just what we do together, it's the most powerful competitive advantage out there.”

DDB Worldwide, soon to be retired, is in second place for its work in 2025, followed by VML in third. Leo appeared as a new network this year after its rebrand and merger with Publicis Worldwide. While LePub, formerly in the rankings as part of the Publicis Worldwide network, is now represented as its own network, debuting in 9th place.

Serviceplan tops the independent networks ranking for a second consecutive year. Rethink and Klick follow.

#1 Holding Company for creativity: WPP

WPP has maintained its position at the top of the holding company ranking for a fourth consecutive year with three networks in the top 50: Ogilvy and VML ranked first and third respectively, and AKQA in 28th.

Rob Reilly, global CCO, WPP, says: “Our continued recognition in the Warc Creative 100 is a testament to WPP's incredible talent and the hard work of our dedicated teams globally. While awards represent the visible tip of the iceberg, we fundamentally believe in the power of creativity to shape culture and drive profound, sustainable growth for our client partners. This commitment to delivering real-world impact for the world's most iconic brands is what truly defines our success.”

Omnicom Group ranked second and Interpublic Group third, for their company performance prior to the merger.

#1 Brand for creativity: Heineken

After being a top ten brand for the last four years, and second last year, Heineken has reached the most creative brand for the first time ever. The beer brand has two campaigns in the top 100 and a further 19 campaigns in the full creative 100 database, from 12 different countries across the world, highlighting its global reach.

Apple is in second place, and McDonald’s climbs to third. Vaseline is a new entrant to the top 50 this year, driven by its Vaseline Verified and Transition Body Lotion campaigns in Asia.

#1 Advertiser for creativity: Unilever

Unilever has reached top advertiser in the Creative 100 for the first time. The FMCG giant is represented by 15 different brands in the full Creative 100 database, with Vaseline and Dove making the top 50 brands, in 9th and 10th respectively.

Anheuser-Busch InBev drops to second place, and Heineken moves up to third.

#1 Country for creativity: US

The US retains its first place – a rank it has held since 2006 (when the Creative 100 was the Gunn Report).

Thirty of the top 100 campaigns came from the US, equal to 2025. The UK, in second place, generated 11 of the top 100 campaigns. Brazil moves up one place to claim third.

The top ten most highly ranked campaigns and companies in the Warc Rankings Creative 100 2026 are: