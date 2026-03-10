“Local is indeed LekkeSlaap” says the brand's latest TVC

LekkeSlaap’s new television commercial (TVC) shows that no matter who you are or where you’re headed, “Local is indeed LekkeSlaap”. The TVC is set at a quintessential local "padstal" or roadside rest-stop and features South African icons crossing paths.

LekkeSlaap, the local accommodation app, just released its latest TVC, a hilarious, high-energy tribute to the great South African road trip (Image supplied)

“Our goal has always been to celebrate the spirit of South African travel, and put a smile on the viewer's face while we’re at it,” says Gerriline Fouché, chief marketing officer at LekkeSlaap.

“By bringing together icons from the rugby field, the running track, the stage, and the screen, we wanted to show that LekkeSlaap truly has a ‘lekke’ stay for everyone, no matter their preferences, budget or destination.”

A cast as diverse as the destination

The new campaign sees the return of the beloved Hannes (played by Pierre Breytenbach), the familiar face of LekkeSlaap, who finds himself sharing a roadside break with an unlikely group of fellow travellers:

- Bongi Mbonambi: Springbok powerhouse and double Rugby World Cup winner.

- Marc Lottering: South African Comics Choice Hall of Famer and one of the country’s most beloved and enduring comedians.

- Gerda Steyn: The “Queen of SA Running” and a record-breaking athlete.

- Frank Opperman and Eugene Marais: The veteran actor and child star combo who reprise their legendary roles as Ouboet and Neelsie from the classic sitcom Orkney Snork Nie.

- Early B: The Ghoema-award-winning rapper known for his lightning-fast lyrics.

The narrative unfolds as these icons realise they are all heading to vastly different destinations, ranging from luxury coastal escapes to “lekke” lodges in the bushveld, only to discover they all share one thing in common: they booked their stay through LekkeSlaap.