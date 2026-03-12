TheWork: Steco's Hybrid Craftsman campaign

Steco power tools Hybrid Craftsman campaign, sees Andre Esterhuizen - South Africa's first hybrid rugby player, in the starring role.

“The Sharks' captain and Springbok utility back has been moulded by coach Rassie Erasmus into the world's first hybrid player; essentially, he is versatile enough to perform at the highest level, globally, as both a back and a forward,” explains John Stevens, Ryobi Africa and Steco CEO.

This, he says, is a perfect metaphor for their Steco offering.

Esterhuizen says he is honoured to represent his country when given the opportunity.

“I am relishing the hybrid role that was created for me, and I'm excited to get to work with STECO as the hybrid craftsman, with the hybrid tools that I have at my disposal.”

Stevens explains that most power tools are walled gardens, but they have designed Steco batteries to work on Ryobi products and vice versa.

“Our industry-leading 20v batteries last longer, perform better, and offer the performance and power needed for residential and commercial building projects.”

Synergistic partnership

Esterhuizen says, “It's an absolutely synergistic partnership that just makes sense.”

He adds that the Steco team is proudly South African, with several decades worth of credibility.

“The Stevens and co team have built one of the most envious power tool offerings on the continent, but their after-sales, hands-on approach, puts the customer at the heart of everything that they do.”