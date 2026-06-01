Woolies finds a reassuring face for its crisis response

A set of bomb squad dogs posted on Woolworths’ social media this week became one of the most widely shared elements of the retailer’s response to explosive device incidents at two of its stores.

The retailer shared images of the cute squad on its social media pages. Source: Woolworths.

Bomb squad dogs

The images, shared after devices were detonated at stores in Pretoria and Bloemfontein, quickly drew strong engagement online, with users reacting with heart emojis, praise and comments directed at the dogs.

The social media posts formed part of a broader, multi-channel communications response from the retailer, which also included a formal statement and direct messaging to customers.

In its public statement, Woolworths confirmed that improvised explosive devices were detonated at its Menlyn Park store in Pretoria on 28 May and at its Preller Square store in Bloemfontein on 29 May, both during the early hours of the morning.

No injuries were reported. The Menlyn Park store has since reopened, while the Bloemfontein store remains closed pending investigation.

Incoming group CEO Sam Ngumeni said the company was working closely with authorities.

“Woolworths is a proudly South African brand that stands for integrity and the courage to do the right thing. We are taking every action and doing everything in our power to protect our people and customers, who remain our first priority,” he said.

Direct email

He added that the retailer would continue operating while supporting staff affected by the incidents.

Alongside the public statement, Woolworths chief customer officer Spencer Sonn sent a direct email to loyalty programme customers.“I wanted to inform you directly about two separate incidents that targeted our stores this week,” Sonn wrote.

The message was sent in the first person and addressed customers individually, noting that the incidents may be unsettling and reaffirming continued operations.

The email formed part of the retailer’s customer communications through its rewards programme, with messaging tailored directly to recipients.

Woolworths has also increased security across its store network and brought in specialist forensic teams in support of ongoing investigations.

The South African Police Service and the Hawks are leading the inquiry into both incidents.