Biz Most Read Award winners August 2025
This month’s coronations go to the following companies, whose proud announcements were among the most-read press releases published via Bizcommunity's Press Office newsrooms in August:
The Biz Most Read Award winners | August 2025
- Soaring demand and land scarcity make Cape Town and Durban investor hotspots - Catchwords
- 2025 Effie Awards South Africa finalists announced - Association for Communication and Advertising
- While national tourism turmoil grabs headlines, Cape Town grabs itineraries - Cape Town Tourism
- Knowledge Pele and Bayakha acquire strategic stake in Edge Growth - Edge Growth
Thanks to all our publishers for contributing to the daily business-to-business snapshot of our region. Biz Press Offices allow newsroom managers to track success in the ever-evolving arena of business communications. Creative B2B publishing and newsroom management are becoming increasingly integral to the marketer's toolbox, offering vital value for companies, organisations, PRs and brands. Talk to one of our business content development managers about your business-to-business communications needs.
