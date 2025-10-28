Trending
- Journalist Centurion
- Content Manager Stellenbosch
Be Janu-READY!
Be Biz Janu-READY with these easy packages:
1. Biz Platinum or Premium Press Office Packages: Tick the promotional box one, by joining SA’s TOP 400 companies publishing, promoting and prolonging exposure for brand communications in the heart of the business media. Experience the benefits of measuring your presence on Africa's indispensable Biz news platforms.
2. BizTrends2026 | Steer the Future: Sponsorship Packages: BizTrends2026 Industry Sponsorship or Category Sponsorships are all you need to dominate the front page of the business media and so much more in January 2026! Tick! SEE MORE>>
3. Biz Recruitment Packages: Get a head start on talent with our annual 15% discount on unlimited job posts to attract graduates or career movers to join your team in 2026.
4. Biz Display and Promote Packages: Tick Premium Digital Ad packages to see your brand alongside Africa's top daily B2B across 19 industries to drive your communications.
Enquire now about Bizcommunity’s Janu-ready business packages - taking it easy to wrapping up your promotional goals along with your other festive parcels.
Contact moc.ytinummoczib@selas to find out and rates and secure your package for the new year!
