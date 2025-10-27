BizTrends2026 | Heralding the holidays

Last month, we announced the birth of BizTrends2026/Steer the Future, like Botticelli’s famous Birth of Venus – launched on a sea of possibility, your invitation to steer the future of business predictions.

With only a few working weeks to the festive season, we’ve taken Venus off the half shell and herald the holidays with a snazzy surfboard. We think even Botticelli would approve.

Catch the wave and secure your best presence in the business media on Biz this January! BizTrends Sponsorships make it easy for you to kick back to the future and enjoy more downtime over your much-needed festive season break.

BizTrends is an annual highlight on the business publishing calendar, where thought leadership from SA’s leading trend analysts reaches our audience of over 600,000 readers, with over 200,000 page views providing omnichannel business trend content value for sponsors and contributors alike.

Choose your sponsorships:

BizTrends2026 Industry Sponsorship – headline trends in one or more of 19 industry sectors

– headline trends in one or more of 19 industry sectors BizTrends2026 Category Sponsorship – headline specific or bespoke trending topics such as AI, Digital Marketing, Youth Marketing or choose your own.

BizTrends Sponsor Packages exposure:

Headline homepage on daily top stories throughout January and February 2026.

on daily top stories throughout January and February 2026. Branded Trend Widgets – your brand on run-of-site trend headlines insights from hundreds of multi-industry contributors throughout January and February 2026.

– your brand on run-of-site trend headlines insights from hundreds of multi-industry contributors throughout January and February 2026. Branded daily newsletter features .

. Special Edition newsletters – branded masthead and banners in 2 curated BizTrends2026 newsletters distributed to our full database of over half a million subscribers.

– branded masthead and banners in 2 curated BizTrends2026 newsletters distributed to our full database of over half a million subscribers. Banner campaigns – premium ad space to drive your content or brand campaigns.

– premium ad space to drive your content or brand campaigns. Social and multimedia sharing .

. BizTrends special section – year-long exposure.

– year-long exposure. RAPT BizTrendsTV – your brand on interviews with leading trend forecasters throughout the year on Real Networks and Bizcommunity YouTube, Apple iTunes, Spotify and IONO.fm channels; a collaboration between Bizcommunity, Rapt Creative and The Real-Networks consortium, focusing on global topics impacting future socio-economic trends from a uniquely Afrocentric perspective, hosted by a leading voice in the African business trend ecosphere, Bronwyn Williams.

“Bizcommunity’s multi-industry business-to-business focus across 19 sectors makes it the ideal platform for the driving and sharing of this landmark overview of AI and business trends.”

BizTrends2026 | Steer the Future | Special Edition newsletters launch Wednesday 14 January and continue through until Friday 27 February 2026.

Deadline for Trend submissions and sponsorship applications: 30 November 2025.

