Unpacking ARB code changes affecting the advertising of alcohol brands on vehicles

Over and above the general provisions of the ARB Code, there are also specialised sections that govern advertising standards within specific industries (such as alcohol, food, healthcare, and others) each of which imposes additional requirements tailored to the sensitivities and regulatory concerns of that sector.

Image source: vecstock from Freepik

The Advertising Regulatory Board’s (ARB) Code of Advertising Practice contains a specific section that governs the advertising of alcohol brands and products. This section sets out strict guidelines to ensure that alcohol-related advertising is conducted in a socially responsible manner.

It includes provisions aimed at preventing the targeting of minors, avoiding the portrayal of excessive or irresponsible consumption, and ensuring that advertisements do not imply that alcohol enhances social, sexual, or professional success. Advertisers are required to comply with both the general and industry-specific rules to maintain ethical standards and avoid potential unfavourable decisions.

Update and amendments

A recent update to the ARB Code includes material amendments to Clause 1.8.3 and the addition of clause 1.8.4, which specifically governs advertising of alcohol brands on vehicles. These amendments clarify and expand the requirements for how advertisements may be displayed on motor vehicles to ensure they remain compliant with the broader principles of responsible advertising.

The previous version of Clause 1.8.3 of the ARB Code provided that:

“No manufacturer member corporate brand or any alcohol brand advertising should be displayed on delivery vehicles. Delivery vehicles should, where possible, display the authorised responsible drinking message and the website of Aware.org or a non-profit company website dedicated exclusively to responsible drinking so consumers can find evidence-based information on alcohol and health.”

The revised clause now broadens the scope of permissible advertising with specific exceptions. It prohibits corporate and alcohol brand advertising on all forms of transport, except for cars, bakkies (not exceeding 1 tonne), and minibuses used for operations, staff, or hospitality transport.

Importantly, vehicles used for brand and event activations are now treated as a distinct category, considered akin to outdoor advertising. These must adhere to the principles set out in Sections 3.6.1.3 and 3.6.1.4 of the Alcohol Industry Communication Code of Conduct.

Additionally, the specific location and placement of branding on these permitted vehicles is now regulated. Section 1.8.4 outlines where and how branding may appear, ensuring it remains discreet, non-intrusive, and in line with the overall aim of promoting responsible alcohol marketing.

The amended clauses introduce greater flexibility for alcohol brand owners while reinforcing the need for compliance with specific operational and ethical guidelines. Advertisers must ensure that any use of vehicle branding, especially in activation or promotional contexts, aligns with the detailed standards laid out in the relevant sections of the Code.