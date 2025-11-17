South Africa
    MTN, Microsoft set for 2026 rollout of AI learning tools in key markets

    MTN Group and Microsoft will begin rolling out AI-powered learning and productivity tools to customers in selected African markets from early 2026, as part of a new partnership aimed at widening access to digital skills.
    17 Nov 2025
    17 Nov 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The initiative will give MTN customers access to Microsoft 365 Copilot and a suite of built-in security features, including protection against phishing, data loss and other cyberthreats.

    The companies say the move is intended to support broader digital participation as Africa’s working-age population continues to grow.

    MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita said AI capabilities will be essential to enabling more Africans to operate in the digital economy, noting the continent is set to have the world’s largest workforce by 2040.

    Microsoft’s president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Samer Abu-Ltaif, said the collaboration will extend AI tools to millions of MTN customers, supporting learning and innovation across the region.

    The rollout forms part of MTN’s wider plans to integrate artificial intelligence into its network and services, with a focus on practical applications that improve accessibility and digital skills development.

