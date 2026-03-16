MTN swings to annual profit
South Africa-headquartered MTN had reported a restated loss before tax of R4.1bn in 2024.
The group's service revenue rose 22.7% to R218.5bn in the year ended 31 December, led by strong growth of 54.9% and 35.9% in Nigeria and Ghana, respectively, the mobile operator said in a statement.
MTN South Africa reported overall service revenue growth of 2% amid competitive pressures in the prepaid segment.
The operator declared a final dividend of 500c per share, up 45%.
Source: Reuters
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