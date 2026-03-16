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MTN swings to annual profit

Africa's biggest telecoms operator MTN Group said on Monday, 16 March, it swung to an annual profit before tax of R47.4bn ($2.81bn), driven by strong performances in MTN Nigeria and MTN Ghana.
By Nqobile Dludla
16 Mar 2026
16 Mar 2026
A man walks past an MTN logo outside the company's headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 March 2023. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
A man walks past an MTN logo outside the company's headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 March 2023. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

South Africa-headquartered MTN had reported a restated loss before tax of R4.1bn in 2024.

The group's service revenue rose 22.7% to R218.5bn in the year ended 31 December, led by strong growth of 54.9% and 35.9% in Nigeria and Ghana, respectively, the mobile operator said in a statement.

MTN South Africa reported overall service revenue growth of 2% amid competitive pressures in the prepaid segment.

The operator declared a final dividend of 500c per share, up 45%.

Read more: MTN, MTN group, MTN South Africa, Nqobile Dludla
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Source: Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Eileen Soreng
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