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    MTN CEO appointed to UN AI commission

    MTN Group president and chief executive Ralph Mupita has been appointed as a founding commissioner of the AI for Good Global Commission, a United Nations initiative aimed at expanding digital access, promoting trustworthy AI and driving economic growth through the responsible use of artificial intelligence.
    9 Jul 2026
    9 Jul 2026
    Ralph Mupita | image supplied
    Ralph Mupita | image supplied

    The commission, established by the UN's International Telecommunication Union, comprises more than 40 leaders from government, business and international organisations. It builds on the work of the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, which focused on advancing digital inclusion worldwide.

    "It’s an honour to be one of the founding commissioners of the AI for Good Global Commission," said Ralph Mupita.

    "At MTN Group, we believe that the developments in AI have the potential to advance health, education, food security and industrial productivity. AI must be safe, ethical and globally inclusive. These perspectives align fully with the work of this Global Commission."

    The commission's inaugural meeting is taking place this week in Geneva and is co-chaired by Paul Kagame and Marc Benioff.

    The appointment aligns with MTN's strategy to use AI as a growth driver, with the group targeting R30bn in AI-enabled value creation over the next three to five years.

    Read more: MTN, MTN group, MTN South Africa, Ralph Mupita
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