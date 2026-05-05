MTN Group names Andrew Savage to lead global sourcing

MTN Group has announced the appointment of Andrew Savage as its new executive of global sourcing and supply chain (GSSC), effective 1 May 2026.

Andrew Savage | image supplied

Savage has more than two decades of global sourcing and supply chain leadership experience. He has played a key role in MTN’s procurement transformation journey, most recently leading the group’s procurement excellence function and providing executive oversight of the GSSC function in an acting capacity.

"Over the years, Andrew has led several strategic initiatives across MTN’s markets, including the digitalisation of procurement processes, operating model transformation and the advancement of sustainable value creation across the Group’s procurement ecosystem," MTN said in a statement.

Congratulating him on his appointment, Tsholofelo Molefe, MTN Group chief financial officer, said: "I am confident that under his leadership, procurement and supply chain will continue to be a key strategic enabler for MTN."

In his new role, Andrew will lead MTN’s global sourcing and supply chain operations, with a mandate to build a resilient, agile and integrated supply chain that supports the group’s strategy, strengthens value creation and accelerates digital and sustainable procurement practices.

He is recognised for a collaborative and people-centred leadership style, and for his ability to connect people, processes and technology to deliver measurable impact.