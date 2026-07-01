South Africa
ESG Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comSifiso Learning GroupBullion PR & CommunicationTrialogueJoe PublicSoapboxFibre CircleCatchwordsOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    MTN’s MoMo Financial First Aid Kit boosts youth financial literacy

    MTN Group Fintech provided young people in Zandspruit with financial literacy through its MoMo Financial First Aid Kit activation.
    1 Jul 2026
    1 Jul 2026
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Held at the Emthonjeni Community Centre recently, the activation gave young people stronger financial skills, greater confidence in managing their money, and access to tools designed to support their long-term financial wellbeing.

    More than 100 community members participated in the activation, which offered a financial aid kit that included financial health checks, budgeting workshops, financial literacy booklets and one-on-one mentorship sessions aimed at strengthening everyday money management.

    Participants also received access to resources to help them build lasting financial confidence.

    More than 40 volunteers from MTN supported facilitation and mentorship.

    Their involvement helped keep the sessions accessible and grounded in everyday realities, allowing for more open, practical engagement.

    For many attendees, the change was immediate.

    In interviews aired on Jozi FM, young participants spoke about a clearer understanding of how to manage expenses, plan, and make more informed financial decisions, as well as early signs of growing confidence and independence.

    “MTN Group Fintech believes that true financial inclusion is not just about access to services, but about empowering people with the confidence and capability to use them meaningfully,” said Mosa Pakane, senior manager: group corporate affairs and PR at MoMo from MTN.

    “What we’ve seen in Zandspruit reflects the value of meeting communities where they are and equipping them with practical tools that can support better everyday decisions over time.”

    By combining financial education, digital tools and direct community engagement, the business continues to prioritise financial wellbeing as part of its wider ESG and digital inclusion agenda.

    While the campaign has concluded, MTN Group Fintech plans to extend access to digital financial education tools and resources beyond the campaign period, enabling participants to build on the skills gained and continue strengthening their financial resilience.

    Read more: MTN, Jozi FM, Financial Literacy, youth empowerment, digital tools, financial wellbeing, financial education, digital inclusion, Emthonjeni Community Centre, MTN MoMo, MTN Group Fintech
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz