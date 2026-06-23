YouthMonth | How Tshidi Maiyane built a hospitality career through resilience and hard work

South Africa's youth continue to face significant challenges, from unemployment to limited access to work experience and mentorship. Yet many young professionals are proving that determination, resilience and a commitment to growth can help overcome difficult circumstances.

Tshidi Maiyane, Rooms Division Manager, BON Hotel Rustenburg

Tshidi Maiyane, rooms division manager at BON Hotel Rustenburg, is one of them. Having built her career from an entry-level hospitality role into hotel leadership, she believes mentorship, skills development and a willingness to learn remain critical to helping young South Africans unlock their potential.

As part of Bizcommunity's #YouthMonth feature, Maiyane shares her career journey, the lessons she has learned along the way and her advice for young people entering the world of work.

Tell us about yourself, your background and the work you are doing today.

My name is Tshidi Maiyane, and I was born and raised in Klerksdorp. I grew up in the Rethabile Orphanage Home, an experience that shaped my resilience, determination and strong sense of responsibility. From a young age, I was focused on education and creating a better future for myself and my family. I consistently ranked among the top students.

Today, I serve as rooms division manager at BON Hotel Rustenburg. My hospitality journey began as a Receptionist at Protea Hotel by Marriott Klerksdorp. Within 11 months, I was promoted to front office manager at BON Hotel Rustenburg, and shortly thereafter to my current role.

I oversee multiple departments, including front office and housekeeping, and work closely with my team to deliver exceptional guest experiences while developing future hospitality leaders.

What inspired you to build a career in the hospitality industry?

Hospitality appealed to me because it combines people, service and the opportunity to create meaningful experiences. I discovered early in my career that I enjoyed helping others and solving problems in a fast-paced environment. As I grew within the industry, I became passionate about leadership and the impact that excellent service can have on both guests and team members.

Working for BON Hotels strengthened that passion. As a proudly South African brand, BON Hotels values people, culture and wellbeing, which aligns closely with my own values. The industry has given me opportunities to grow professionally while making a positive difference in people's lives.

Looking back, what has been the most important milestone in your journey so far?

One of the most significant milestones in my journey was being promoted from receptionist to front office manager and then to rooms division manager within a relatively short period. These promotions were a reflection of the trust that my leaders placed in me and the hard work I invested in my career.

More importantly, these milestones proved that your circumstances do not determine your future. Coming from an orphanage and overcoming various challenges, being entrusted with leadership responsibilities showed me that dedication, perseverance and a willingness to learn can open doors that once seemed impossible.

What opportunities do young South Africans have today that previous generations may not have had?

Young South Africans have access to more information, learning opportunities and global networks than ever before. Through technology, they can access online education, professional development resources, entrepreneurship support and mentorship opportunities regardless of where they live.

They also have greater opportunities to build businesses, market their talents and connect with industries that were previously difficult to access. While challenges remain, there are more pathways available today for young people who are willing to learn, adapt and take initiative.

What do you believe is the biggest challenge facing young people in South Africa right now?

One of the biggest challenges facing young South Africans is unemployment and the lack of opportunities to gain meaningful work experience. Many young people are talented and capable, but struggle to get their foot in the door because employers often require experience that they have not yet had the chance to gain.

This challenge can lead to discouragement and self-doubt. However, I believe that mentorship, skills development and creating more entry-level opportunities can help bridge this gap and empower young people to succeed.

How have you overcome obstacles and progressed in your career?

I have navigated obstacles by remaining focused on my goals and refusing to allow my circumstances to define my future. Growing up in an orphanage taught me resilience, adaptability and the importance of perseverance.

Whenever I faced challenges, I viewed them as opportunities to learn rather than reasons to give up. I also sought guidance from mentors and leaders who believed in my potential. Their support, combined with hard work and a willingness to continuously improve, helped me overcome obstacles and continue progressing in my career.

What advice would you give to young South Africans entering the world of work?

My advice would be to stay committed to learning, remain humble and never underestimate the value of hard work. Success rarely happens overnight. Be willing to start at the bottom, learn every aspect of your role and consistently give your best effort.

Seek out mentors, ask questions and be open to feedback. Most importantly, do not allow your background or current circumstances to limit your vision for your future. Your starting point does not determine where you can end up.

What one change would make the biggest difference for young people in South Africa today?

If I could choose one change, it would be greater access to mentorship and skills development opportunities. Many young people have talent and ambition but lack guidance, exposure and support networks.

When young people are connected with mentors and practical learning opportunities, they gain confidence, direction and a clearer understanding of what is possible. Investing in mentorship and skills development would not only benefit individuals but also strengthen communities and contribute to South Africa's long-term growth and success.