Steadfast Africa raises over R2m for Kolisi Foundation and Good Work Foundation

In a powerful demonstration of global support, travel agency Steadfast Africa raised over R2m for the Kolisi Foundation and the Good Work Foundation, championing positive change in South Africa.

Image supplied.

At its fifth annual fundraising gala at the Chelsea Physic Garden in London, the travel agency auctioned off prizes including luxury safari lodge stays, premium travel experiences, wine farm escapes, and bespoke hospitality packages.

Investing in others

Kolisi Foundation co-founder and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said of the initiative: “I am not a self-made man. I am here because people invested in me.

“They saw something in me, opened doors for me, and gave me opportunities I could never have created on my own.

“Today, through the Kolisi Foundation, we want to do the same for others. Partnerships like this one with Steadfast Africa and the Good Work Foundation remind us that lasting change is never the work of one person or one organisation.

“It is built by people who choose to invest in the potential of others.”

The Kolisi Foundation tackles SA’s most pressing social challenges through partnerships, advocacy and targeted community programmes.

The foundation focuses on food security, education and sport, gender-based violence awareness, and youth empowerment.

With these initiatives strengthening vulnerable communities and creating pathways to opportunity, the Kolisi Foundation is a catalyst for inspiring meaningful action and collaboration across South Africa.

Empowering the community

Similarly, the Good Work Foundation is committed to bridging the digital divide in rural communities through education and skills development.

It operates digital learning campuses in underserved areas of South Africa, equipping children, young adults, and local entrepreneurs with critical digital literacy and future-ready skills.

The foundation’s programmes focus on educational access, teacher development, vocational training and technology-driven learning opportunities that empower rural communities to participate meaningfully in the modern economy.

Commenting on the impact of the partnership, Good Work Foundation CEO Kate Groch said: “Good Work Foundation is able to serve the communities we work in and do the work we do because of the support of our partners; they are an integral part of our Pink family.

“This was again shown at the amazing Steadfast event held in London.

“Together we will continue to do Good Work and reimagine education and opportunity for young rural South Africans.”