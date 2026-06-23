YouthMonth: South Africa’s beauty industry has no postcode

I wiped off my own matric dance makeup. Not because I was nervous, but because the foundation was the wrong shade, I spent one of the most important nights of my youth feeling invisible in my own face. I walked out of that chair with less confidence than I arrived with.

Image supplied. Image supplied.

That night built me. It showed me exactly the makeup artist I would never become, and exactly the business I was going to build.

I am Lemogang Sebesho, founder of Beat by Sue, and I am from Kuruman. A town the beauty industry has never once looked at and said: “There is something worth investing in here.”

The industry has a geography problem

There is an assumption so embedded in South African beauty that most people no longer notice it: that world-class skill and professional service belong in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

Everyone beyond those borders makes do.

I have watched women from my community travel to Cape Town, pay double, and still come home feeling like an afterthought.

That is not a talent shortage.

That is a structural failure, and the beauty industry built it.

I launched Beat by Sue in 2021 with no backing, no studio, no vehicle, and no connections.

By 27, I had trained over 90 students, done the makeup for several South African stars, including singer-songwriters MaWhoo and Busiswa, as well as actress, model and media personality Lerato Kganyago.

I’ve travelled across the Northern Cape in borrowed transport with no margin for error.

I got a flat tyre on the way to a client. I issued refunds I could not afford. I rebuilt, repeatedly, with no safety net.

The barriers facing rural beauty professionals are not personal failures.

They are structural gaps the industry has never been held accountable for.

It is time to change that.

Excellence belongs everywhere

Quality is not a metropolitan trait.

When I did MaWhoo's makeup, I brought the same standard I bring to a bride from Kuruman who saved for six months for her wedding day.

The same clean tools. The same precision. The same commitment to making that woman leave feeling genuinely seen.

The bride whose wedding photographs will hang in her family home for 50 years deserves the same excellence as any public figure sitting in a makeup chair.

Excellence is not a premium tier. It is a non-negotiable baseline, regardless of postcode.

What the industry is missing

The women I serve are loyal, discerning, and deeply invested in quality.

They travel hours for services they trust.

They are not passive consumers; they are the backbone of a beauty economy that exists entirely without industry support.

Beauty education in rural South Africa is not charity.

It is economic development. The industry should treat it that way.

I am building a fully accredited beauty academy in the Northern Cape.

I am building a mobile beauty truck to bring luxury service directly to women with no local access.

I am developing my own product line. Beat by Sue will become one of the leading beauty brands in this country.

To the brands, investors, and platforms reading this: the talent here is not emerging.

It has been building without you, in towns you have not visited, serving clients you have not considered.

We are not waiting to be discovered. We are waiting for the industry to catch up.

I am 27 years old.

I started from zero in a town this industry overlooked and built something that has changed lives.

I am not finished. The Northern Cape is not finished.

The question is whether this industry will be part of what comes next, or spend another decade watching from a distance while we build without it.