Beauty business nails move from franchisee to founder-led brand

After building a foundation in the professional beauty business as a nail salon franchisee, Letlotlo Mohlaping made the move to founder-led brand and is now setting sights on more for De Ntha Beauty Studio.

It may have started as a nail salon franchise, but De Ntha Beauty Studio now delivers a full suite of services including hair care, nails, skincare treatments, and body therapies. Image supplied.

In 2021, Mohlaping made a strategic decision to exit the franchise system and establish De Ntha Beauty Studio Kolonnade as an independent brand, driven by the ambition to build a business fully aligned with its standards, identity, and long-term growth strategy, and to create greater room for the business to grow on its own terms.

“This transition was not cosmetic; it was foundational,” says Mohlaping.

“It was about taking full control of our brand direction, client experience, and the quality we stand for.”

Operating independently allowed the business to redefine itself beyond franchise limitations, expand its service offering into a comprehensive beauty and wellness destination, and strengthen its position for the future.

Today, De Ntha Beauty Studio delivers a full suite of services including hair care, nail care, skincare treatments, and body therapies.

Mohlaping recently spoke to Bizcommunity about the importance of independence in business, the hard lessons learned on the road to that independence, and the opportunities it has opened up.

What excites you most about owning a beauty business in South Africa?

What excites me most is the opportunity to make a positive difference in people's lives.

Beauty is about more than appearance; it builds confidence, encourages self-care, and empowers people.

At De Ntha Beauty Studio, we strive to create a welcoming space where every client feels valued, cared for, and leaves feeling like the best version of themselves.

You started as a franchisee. Why was it important to operate independently?

Starting as a franchisee gave us valuable experience and a strong understanding of the beauty industry.

However, we always dreamed of building a brand with its own identity, values, and vision.

Becoming independent gave us the freedom to introduce services that meet our clients' needs and create a business culture that truly reflects what De Ntha Beauty Studio stands for.

How does De Ntha Beauty Studio cater to the unique beauty and wellness needs of African women?

At De Ntha Beauty Studio, we understand that every woman has unique beauty needs.

We proudly offer a wide range of treatments, from hair and nail care to advanced skincare, wellness, and aesthetic services.

Our goal is to enhance natural beauty while providing exceptional results in a comfortable, respectful, and welcoming environment where every client feels confident.

What’s your go-to treatment?

If I had to choose one favourite treatment, it would be a dermaplaning facial.

Healthy skin is the foundation of beauty, and investing in your skin is one of the best forms of self-care.

It's a treatment that leaves your skin looking fresh, smooth, and glowing.

What's been your greatest lesson on the journey from franchisee to founder-led brand?

The biggest lesson I've learned is that resilience and consistency are just as important as talent.

Building a successful business comes with challenges, but every obstacle is an opportunity to learn and grow.

I've also learned that lasting success comes from investing in people, maintaining high standards, and staying true to the vision that inspired the business.

What's next for De Ntha Beauty Studio, and where do you see your business in the next five years?

Our vision is to grow De Ntha Beauty Studio into a nationally recognised beauty and wellness brand with multiple branches across South Africa.

Over the next five years, we aim to expand our services, establish beauty schools that equip young people with professional skills, and eventually manufacture our own range of beauty products.

Our goal is to build a trusted brand that creates jobs, empowers communities, and sets a new standard in the beauty industry.