3 ways for food entrepreneurs to build skills to succeed

Across South Africa, thousands of young food and beverage entrepreneurs are hitting the same invisible wall – food and beverage entrepreneurship is one of the most accessible entry points into the economy, but only if the skills are there to sustain it.

Wael Khoury, managing director of Tetra Pak Southern Africa, looks at what is needed for food entrepreneurs to succeed (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

Too many young people see food entrepreneurship as the way in, and find that without the right technical knowledge, the door does not open.<

Small businesses dominate South Africa’s food and beverage sector. They account for 87,3% of businesses in the sector, yet the skills gap facing their owners is one of the least discussed barriers to growth.

For young entrepreneurs in particular, the challenge is acute. Youth unemployment sits at 60,9% for those aged 15 to 24 and 40,6% for those aged 25 to 34, according to Stats South Africa's Q1 2026 data.

No technical knowledge to scale

The conversation about what holds back small food businesses tends to default to funding. Access to capital is a real barrier. But it is not the only one.

Research into South Africa's food and beverage manufacturing sector shows that high training costs, an inflexible skills development system, and a lack of time are among the most critical challenges facing small businesses.

The entrepreneurs who survive the funding challenge often run straight into the next one: they do not have the technical knowledge to scale.

The first-generation food entrepreneur

Food safety compliance is a significant obstacle on its own. To supply products to major retailers, small businesses must meet stringent food safety audit requirements aligned to Global Food Safety Initiative standards.

For a first-generation food entrepreneur without formal training, navigating that landscape is genuinely difficult. Add packaging, labelling and quality management requirements, and the gap between a good product and a market-ready one grows fast.

No uptake to the skills infrastructure

he skills infrastructure exists. The uptake does not. Only 9% of small businesses in the food and beverage sector applied for the discretionary grants available through FoodBev SETA to support skills development.

Part of the problem is awareness. Part of it is time.

A sole proprietor running a small food production operation cannot afford to take two days off for a compliance workshop.

3 ways to close the gap

Closing that gap means building skills on three fronts.

Awareness Entrepreneurs cannot apply for support they do not know exists, so industry bodies, Setas and technology partners need to take training to where small producers already are. Modular training Practical, modular training that respects the time constraints of a sole proprietor running production, sales and compliance alone is needed. Technical mentorship Technical mentorship that follows a business as it grows, not a one-off workshop. This is where industry partners cannot afford to be passive. Technology providers, packaging companies and food processing specialists carry knowledge that entrepreneurs need to cross the gap between informal production and formal market access.

Practical foundations

Working with food and beverage businesses across Africa, Tetra Pak has seen consistently that technical knowledge transferred early changes outcomes.

A producer who understands how packaging technology affects shelf life, product safety and distribution reach makes fundamentally different decisions about how to build a business than one who discovers these factors only when a retailer's requirements land on their desk.

These are the practical foundations of a business that survives its third year, attracts a major buyer, and goes on to employ other people.

Real growth potential

Africa’s food and beverage sector has real growth potential: a growing middle class, rapid urbanisation and rising demand for processed products are creating genuine market opportunities.

But opportunity without capability produces frustration, not growth. The entrepreneurs who will build the next generation of African food brands are already out there. What they need alongside funding is the technical knowledge to turn a good product into a scalable business.

That requires a genuine commitment from industry. Not charity, but a real transfer of knowledge, access to technology and the building of skills that formal markets demand.

The entrepreneurs are ready. The question is whether the industry will meet them.