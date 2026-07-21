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    UKZN student entrepreneur to represent SA at regional MEPA finals

    University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student Chwayita Momoza has been selected to represent South Africa at the Middle East, Pakistan, and Africa (MEPA) Student Entrepreneurship Competition.
    21 Jul 2026
    Supplied image: Chwayita Momoza
    Supplied image: Chwayita Momoza

    Scheduled to take place in Cape Town from 27 to 28 July 2026, the regional event will bring together more than 20 top student innovators competing for a place in the global finals.

    Momoza, who is one of only two South Africans selected for this stage, secured her spot after advancing through university, provincial, and national rounds of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA).

    Momoza is the co-owner of an online furniture brand launched in July 2025. Operating for just a year, the venture has scaled rapidly—expanding its product range, opening its first storage warehouse, employing seven people, and generating more than R700,000 in revenue.

    Leveraging tech metrics for retail scale

    Originally from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, Momoza launched the business to address common e-commerce pain points in South Africa, such as unreliable delivery, erratic product quality, and poor after-sales care. The company runs on a hybrid business model that integrates local manufacturing partners with international sourcing.

    Currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Information Technology, Momoza notes that her technical studies directly inform her operational strategy:

    “From analysing data and improving operational processes to understanding digital platforms and e-commerce, the skills I’ve gained through my Bachelor of Science degree have directly influenced how I manage and grow my business.”

    Momoza adds that the upcoming Cape Town event serves as an ideal framework to stress-test her logistics and scaling strategies against international standards:

    “The competition offers an incredible opportunity to test the business on an international stage, learn from experienced entrepreneurs, receive mentorship, and grow both personally and professionally.”

    Institutional backing for youth-led commerce

    By participating in the MEPA finals, Momoza aims to access international mentorship networks, global business leaders, and capital avenues to accelerate the company’s long-term growth.

    Dr Normah Zondo, Executive Director of the Corporate Relations Division at UKZN, commended Momoza’s ability to successfully balance commercial execution with academic performance: “Seeing one of our students compete among the world’s most promising young entrepreneurs is a proud moment for the University.

    "Chwayita’s journey reflects the creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit we seek to cultivate in our students, and we congratulate her on this outstanding opportunity to represent both UKZN and South Africa internationally.”

    Read more: UKZN, education industry, South Africa education
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