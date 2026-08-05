New ‘comprehensive’ 220-bed hospital opens in Mpumalanga

Alongside the Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the new King Nyabela Hospital. Named in honour of King Nyabela of the Ndzundza-Ndebele people, the new 220-bed hospital is set to serve the 240,000 people living in the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality in Mpumalanga.

Alongside the Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opened the new King Nyabela Hospital. Image credit: South African Presidency/Twitter

“Healthcare is about giving every man, woman and child the chance to live with dignity,” said the president.

“This is the promise of our Constitution, which declares that everyone has the right of access to health care services and that the state must take reasonable measures within available resources to achieve the realisation of this right.”

A constitutional right

He said the opening of the district hospital demonstrated government’s commitment to giving effect to this constitutional right.

The new facility includes surgical, medical, paediatric, antenatal, postnatal, neonatal and high-care wards as well as world-class accident and emergency departments and three operating theatres.

For outpatients, services also include a pharmacy, TB and HIV management, dentistry and eye care, dietetics and nutrition services, social workers, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, medical male circumcision and mental health, among others.

Ramaphosa described the range of services as an example of “comprehensive healthcare services”.

“Healthcare is not just about calling for an ambulance when we are sick; about fetching ama-pillies every month at the clinic or going to the emergency ward if there has been an accident.

“Comprehensive health care is about walking alongside our people through every season of their lives.

“It is about helping people to keep and stay healthy and starting to do so when they are still children. Comprehensive health care is about healing the mind as well as the body.

“Comprehensive health care is about prevention, early detection and management of all the health issues our people face,” the president stated.

NHI and healthcare access

Turning to the National Health Insurance (NHI), Ramaphosa noted that at its core, the NHI is implementing the “constitutional right of access to healthcare, without this being dependent on where one lives or one’s ability to pay”.

The NHI is South Africa’s plan to ensure universal health coverage as well as a centralised, national insurance fund from which the government will buy healthcare services from healthcare providers in both public and private sectors.

“The NHI ensures that all people can access the full range of quality health services they need, where and when they need them, without experiencing financial hardship.

“For the NHI to be a success, we need a healthcare sector that is properly governed and well led.

“We need a skilled workforce, high standards of service delivery and uninterrupted access to the medicines that people need,” he said.

The president emphasised government’s determination to ensure that as NHI is implemented, “all hospitals and clinics that have been commissioned must be completed to budget and on time”.

The King Nyabela Hospital itself was delivered on time and on budget.

“There can be no space for corruption, fraud or waste in the procurement of health infrastructure, supplies or services.

“We have done much to tackle corruption in health care. Stolen funds have been recovered. Alleged perpetrators are being prosecuted.

“But we need to do more. We will end the criminal actions of those who steal from the sick and vulnerable, who endanger people’s lives,” Ramaphosa insisted.

Turning to the healthcare workers, the president acknowledged the work they do even under challenging circumstances.

“While hospitals and clinics are built with bricks and mortar, the heartbeat of our facilities is provided by the healthcare providers who diligently perform their duties, sometimes under difficult circumstances.

“We salute all the healthcare workers at this facility and across our country,” Ramaphosa said.