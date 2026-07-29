Cape Town Kite Festival returns to colour the skies for mental health

Cape Town's skies will once again burst into colour as the Cape Town International Kite Festival returns on 24 and 25 October 2026.

Image supplied.

Now in its 32nd year, the much-loved event combines spectacular kite displays with family entertainment, all in support of Cape Mental Health's work across the Western Cape.

Since launching in 1994, the Cape Town International Kite Festival has grown into Africa’s longest-running kite festival and one of South Africa’s most recognised mental health awareness events.

While the colourful kites remain the main attraction, the festival’s purpose goes far beyond the spectacle, using the power of community and connection to encourage conversations around mental wellbeing and challenge the stigma surrounding mental health.

Cape Mental Health CEO Professor Ingrid Daniels said the festival reflects the spirit of spring, bringing together colour, hope and resilience while celebrating the courage of people living with mental health conditions.

She added that the annual event provides an opportunity to welcome local and international kite flyers while raising vital funds for the organisation’s mental health programmes.

“We are excited to host the 32nd Cape Town International Kite Festival this spring – a time of growth, renewal and colour,” Daniels said.

“The kite festival provides us with an awesome opportunity to brighten the sky with messages of hope, stories of resilience and to celebrate the courage and bravery of those who live with a mental health condition.”

#ColourTheSky with kites from around the world

This year’s theme, #ColourTheSky, celebrates the power of connection, kindness and hope, highlighting how every individual can contribute towards creating more supportive communities.

For one weekend, local and international kite flyers will transform Cape Town’s skyline with giant, colourful creations, turning the sky into a moving canvas of creativity and celebration.

Daniels said the theme captures the emotional spirit of the festival, with colour representing joy, optimism and positivity even during challenging times.

“Colour overrides darkness and gives hope in the face of adversity,” Daniels said. “Kites soar against gusty winds and colour the sky in adverse conditions.”

She added that the festival uses colour as a symbol of breaking through negative perceptions around mental health and encouraging greater understanding and inclusion.

Alongside the kite displays, visitors can enjoy family-friendly entertainment, interactive activities, food vendors and plenty of opportunities to fly their own kites, making the event a memorable day out for all ages.

A festival with a purpose

Beyond the colourful displays and entertainment, the Cape Town International Kite Festival remains an important fundraiser for Cape Mental Health.

Every ticket purchased and donation made helps support the organisation’s mental health services for vulnerable communities across the Western Cape.

Over the past three decades, the festival has become more than just a kite-flying event, it has created a platform for raising awareness, encouraging people to seek support and reminding communities that they are not alone.

As the festival prepares to celebrate its 32nd year, it continues to show how a simple act of flying a kite can carry a much bigger message of resilience, connection and hope.

Early bird tickets are available via Quicket.