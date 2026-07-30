“Game-changing” HIV prevention drug reshapes employee benefits

The Department of Health’s introduction of the “game-changing” HIV prevention drug lenacapavir is set to reshape employee benefits strategies of South African companies.

According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), South Africa has the largest HIV epidemic in the world, with roughly 7.7 million people living with HIV.

Modernising workplaces

For employers, navigating this is no longer just a matter of healthcare policy or compliance.

It’s an opportunity to close a real gap in understanding between colleagues, and to modernise how workplaces talk about sexual health.

Many employees who entered the workforce in the 1990s and early 2000s carry real memories of that era: widespread fear, devastating loss, and a level of stigma that made an HIV diagnosis feel like both a personal and social catastrophe.

Treatment options were limited, and outcomes were often bleak, so caution, silence, and privacy became the default way of coping.

That caution didn’t disappear when antiretroviral therapy transformed HIV into a manageable chronic condition.

Today, over 5.9 million South Africans are on ART, according to data from UNAids.

But institutional habits, the instinct not to discuss sexual health openly at work, often outlast the circumstances that created them.

That’s not a flaw unique to one generation; it’s a reasonable adaptation to a genuinely traumatic period, and it’s worth naming rather than treating as an obstacle to be corrected.

The Gen Z approach

Younger employees, broadly, Gen Z, are entering the workforce with different reference points.

Many grew up with more open public conversations about sexual health, greater access to information, and less direct exposure to the worst years of the epidemic.

That doesn’t mean HIV is any less urgent for them: adolescent girls and young women remain by far the most affected group in South Africa, with statistical factsheets from health journalism organisations like Bhekisisa estimating around 1,000 new infections a week in this group alone.

It’s worth being careful not to over-generalise here; attitudes toward sexual health vary enormously within any generation, shaped by community, upbringing, and personal experience, not just birth year.

What is fair to say is that many younger employees expect prevention to be discreet, low-friction, and something they can manage privately, without it becoming a matter of workplace or family scrutiny.

The lenacapavir era

Lenacapavir is a twice-yearly injectable medicine for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), meaning it’s for HIV-negative people who want to prevent acquiring HIV, not a treatment for people already living with it.

It’s worth being precise about that distinction, because the tool’s real value lies in prevention, not in resolving anyone’s personal history with the epidemic.

The clinical results are genuinely striking.

In the Purpose 1 trial, highlighted by researchers at the University of Cape Town’s IDM, which enrolled over 5,300 HIV-negative adolescent girls and young women in South Africa and Uganda, lenacapavir showed 100% efficacy in preventing HIV infection.

What makes it relevant to workplace wellness isn’t just its efficacy; it’s the practical shift it represents:

Lower daily visibility: Two injections a year, rather than a daily pill, removes a routine that some people find hard to keep private.

Less friction with adherence: Trials showed adherence to lenacapavir was consistently above 90%, notably higher than adherence to the daily oral comparators, which tends to decline over time.

A genuinely new option: It broadens what “modern prevention” can look like at work, but it doesn’t substitute for the harder, ongoing work of building trust and open dialogue between colleagues of different generations.

Lenacapavir cover

Cover for lenacapavir is not yet uniform across South Africa’s medical schemes.

Many schemes have not yet confirmed how, or whether, they will fund it, and where cover does exist, it may sit behind an application or motivation process rather than automatic approval.

Employees interested in accessing it through their medical aid or employer-provided cover should check directly with their scheme or benefits administrator to understand the qualifying criteria, rather than assuming it is included as standard.

Workplace benefits don’t stay contained to the office.

When employees have access to good information and modern prevention options, that knowledge often travels home, into conversations between parents and children, or across generations within a household in ways that can chip away at the silence that has historically left younger people more vulnerable.

Sustainable access

There’s also a resourcing argument, though it’s worth stating modestly rather than as a settled fact: broader private-sector uptake of newer prevention tools, over time, may ease some pressure on the public health system serving non-corporate communities.

South Africa’s public rollout of lenacapavir is being funded through public funding frameworks rather than through employer plans, so this is a plausible longer-term effect of a well-run workplace programme, not a direct or immediate substitute for public investment.

That public-funding picture is also why access remains a live and contested issue, not a settled one.

Thembi Xulu, CEO of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC), has been at the centre of efforts to secure local production and sustainable access to lenacapavir, work that has taken on new urgency amid funding shortfalls affecting HIV programmes across the region.

Her advocacy is a reminder that the medicine’s presence in South Africa, and its availability at scale, is still something being actively fought for, not a settled backdrop to workplace conversations.

There’s no version of a corporate wellness plan that resolves the trauma of the Aids era for the people who lived through it; that’s not really what’s on offer here, and it’s worth not overselling it as such.

What’s genuinely achievable is more modest and still valuable: giving every employee, across generations, accurate information and real choices, and creating enough psychological safety at work that people don’t have to navigate sexual health decisions alone or in silence.