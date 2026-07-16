Dis-Chem redefines workplace wellness with first on-site employee clinic

Dis-Chem is bringing healthcare access to the office by opening its first dedicated employee clinic at its head office and distribution centre in Midrand.

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Opened during Corporate Wellness Week, the clinic forms part of a planned rollout to additional distribution centres across the country.

New age of employee wellness

Modelled on the Health Hub ‘store of the future’ recently launched at Melrose Arch, the facility offers a full suite of clinical services including routine consultations, maternal healthcare, immunisations and vaccinations, with escalation to a doctor where needed.

The launch reflects a broader shift in how South African employers approach workplace wellness.

According to Nomfundo Vilakazi, Dis-Chem’s director of people and culture, corporate wellness has traditionally centred on annual screenings, wellness days and fitness initiatives, programmes that raise awareness but do little to remove the practical barriers that prevent people from seeking care.

“For many working South Africans, routine check-ups are postponed and early warning signs ignored, not because health isn't valued, but because accessing care isn't always convenient.

“The experience we create for our people directly influences the experience our people create for our customers,” says Vilakazi.

“If we want customers to experience care, expertise and seamless service, our employees, as our priority customers, must experience those same principles inside our organisation.

“If we expect our people to champion health, we must first make it possible for them to prioritise their own.”

The employee clinic, servicing over 2,500 head office and distribution centre employees, is positioned as a tangible expression of Dis-Chem’s employer value proposition commitment rather than a standalone corporate benefit.

Thrive-in environment

Lizeth Kruger, clinic executive at Dis-Chem, notes that research consistently shows that when employees can consult a healthcare professional without taking time off work or travelling long distances, they are more likely to seek preventative care, manage chronic conditions, and address concerns before they become serious.

“This is not about treating illness,” adds Kruger.

“Creating an environment where our people, customers and communities can thrive begins by caring for those who make that mission possible every day.

“When we invest in the health of our people, everyone benefits.”

Holistic care

The model also incorporates innovative virtual healthcare solutions.

Where appropriate, and when the clinic nurse has managed the patient within the full scope of her practice, patients can be seamlessly connected to a doctor via a video medical consultation.

This approach enhances access to comprehensive, holistic care by combining the nurse’s on-site expertise with the support and guidance of a medical practitioner, ensuring patients receive the right care at the right time.

Employees not based at the head office or distribution centre will continue to access care through Dis-Chem's existing clinic network, ensuring healthcare remains within reach across the business.

The company plans to extend the employee clinic model to additional distribution centres within the next year.