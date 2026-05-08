Dis-Chem reimagines healthcare retail with Melrose Arch Health Hub

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has unveiled its new Melrose Arch Health Hub, introducing a healthcare-first retail format designed to reduce the cost of healthcare, expand access and improve long-term health outcomes for South Africans.

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More than simply a new flagship store, the Health Hub represents a strategic shift in how healthcare is delivered through retail repositioning healthcare not as a supporting service within retail, but as the core system around which the entire customer experience is built.

The launch marks a significant evolution in Dis-Chem’s transformation from a pharmacy-led retailer into a fully integrated healthcare partner.

Healthcare becomes the organising principle

Unlike traditional retail formats where healthcare services operate alongside product-driven shopping experiences, the Melrose Arch Health Hub has been designed around healthcare delivery itself.

Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem Pharmacies. Image supplied

From customer flow and service design to product curation and digital integration, healthcare functions as the central operating principle.

The model is anchored around what Dis-Chem describes as a clinic, pharmacy and cover-services trifecta — integrating clinical care, medication fulfilment and financial healthcare solutions into a single connected ecosystem.

Retail product ranges are intentionally structured to support prevention, treatment and long-term wellbeing, ensuring each interaction contributes to broader healthcare outcomes rather than isolated transactions.

Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem Pharmacies, said the concept was developed in response to the fragmented nature of healthcare access in South Africa.

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“South Africans have long had to navigate their healthcare alone, moving between disconnected providers and fragmented systems,” said Morais.“This store is our answer to that. It is not enough to just stock health products. We want to actively deliver care.”

A retail model built around healthcare journeys

The new format was developed in collaboration with X, bigly labs, Dis-Chem’s innovation capability focused on customer intelligence, behavioural insights and data science.Rather than designing around conventional retail layouts, the team mapped the environment around real customer healthcare journeys.

At the centre of the concept is the Hub, a full-service gateway positioned as the primary entry point into the broader Dis-Chem healthcare ecosystem.

Staffed by Health Hub Advisors, the space combines personalised support with digitally enabled self-service tools, guiding customers through healthcare, pharmacy and retail interactions more seamlessly.

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The approach reflects broader global shifts toward integrated healthcare ecosystems where convenience, technology and preventative care converge.

Pharmacy and clinic services redesigned

Pharmacy services remain central to the format, but the customer journey has been re-engineered to improve efficiency and patient engagement.

Prescription and over-the-counter processes have been integrated, while medication collection and script submission have been separated to reduce waiting times and create more meaningful pharmacist interactions.

A digital ticketing system removes traditional queues, supported by multiple digital submission channels through the enhanced Dis-Chem app.

The in-store clinic has also been significantly expanded to deliver a more comprehensive healthcare experience.

Services now include:

Nurse-led consultations



Virtual GP access



Diagnostic testing and pre-assessment facilities



Dedicated clinic care assistants and phlebotomy services

Centralised administration through the Hub allows clinical staff to focus more directly on patient care rather than operational processes.

Financial services integrated into healthcare

A notable feature of the model is the integration of financial services directly into the healthcare journey.

Private consultation spaces allow customers to engage with health cover, life insurance and healthcare funding solutions as part of a single connected experience rather than separate transactions.

The integration reflects a growing trend globally toward combining healthcare access, insurance and preventative wellness within unified consumer ecosystems.

Technology and behavioural design at the core

Morais said the store concept began with a deliberate challenge to conventional retail thinking.

“The genesis of this store lay in a simple but hugely important question: if we could reimagine the future of health retail without any constraints, what would that look like?” he said.

Rather than adapting an existing retail template, the company built the concept from the ground up around healthcare accessibility, operational efficiency and behavioural design principles.

The retail environment itself has been intentionally redesigned through a healthcare-first lens, including dedicated experiential health zones that extend customer engagement beyond transactions into education and long-term wellness support.

A scalable vision for South African healthcare retail

Importantly, the Melrose Arch Health Hub is not positioned as a once-off flagship experiment.

The format has been designed for scalability across the broader Dis-Chem Pharmacies footprint, creating a replicable model that integrates healthcare delivery, retail efficiency and customer experience across future stores.

The company also reimagined the employee experience within the space, introducing dedicated collaboration and wellbeing areas aimed at improving internal culture and service delivery.

As healthcare systems globally increasingly shift toward preventative care, digitally connected ecosystems and integrated patient journeys, the Melrose Arch Health Hub positions Dis-Chem at the forefront of healthcare retail innovation in South Africa.

“The Melrose Arch Health Hub sets a new benchmark for how retail and healthcare can work together to deliver meaningful impact,” Morais concluded.