Nutricia recalls baby formula from Clicks and Dis-Chem shelves due to contamination fears

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a recall of 2989 units of infant nutrition products manufactured by Nutricia Southern Africa. Nutricia Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) and Nutricia Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g) baby formula products have been pulled from shelves at Clicks and Dis-Chem due to possible toxin contamination.

Image credit: Dis-Chem

Nutricia Southern Africa indicated that a raw material used in the production of the affected batches may carry traces of cereulide. This toxin can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

Earlier this year, Nestlé also recalled some batches of its Special Pro HA Infant Formula after identifying a potential presence of cereulide.

The products were distributed nationally by United Pharmaceutical since August 2025. According to the manufacturer, these products were also exported to neighbouring countries, Botswana and Namibia.

The affected batches include: Product Description

Batch Number Expiry date

Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g)



20260911



11/9/2026



20261209



9/12/ 2026



Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g)



20261209



9/12/ 2026



The NCC said that it is monitoring this recall closely to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and to safeguard consumer rights.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products and require further information are encouraged to contact Nutricia Southern Africa via its website at www.nutricia.co.za or through the company’s careline.