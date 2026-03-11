Trending
Nutricia recalls baby formula from Clicks and Dis-Chem shelves due to contamination fears
Nutricia Southern Africa indicated that a raw material used in the production of the affected batches may carry traces of cereulide. This toxin can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.
Earlier this year, Nestlé also recalled some batches of its Special Pro HA Infant Formula after identifying a potential presence of cereulide.
The products were distributed nationally by United Pharmaceutical since August 2025. According to the manufacturer, these products were also exported to neighbouring countries, Botswana and Namibia.
The affected batches include:
|Product Description
Batch Number
Expiry date
Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g)
20260911
11/9/2026
20261209
9/12/ 2026
Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g)
20261209
9/12/ 2026
The NCC said that it is monitoring this recall closely to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and to safeguard consumer rights.
Consumers who have purchased the affected products and require further information are encouraged to contact Nutricia Southern Africa via its website at www.nutricia.co.za or through the company’s careline.