South Africa
Healthcare Nutrition
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MedshieldNexeva Health SolutionsCOHSASACANSAIcon OncologyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Nutricia recalls baby formula from Clicks and Dis-Chem shelves due to contamination fears

    The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a recall of 2989 units of infant nutrition products manufactured by Nutricia Southern Africa. Nutricia Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) and Nutricia Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g) baby formula products have been pulled from shelves at Clicks and Dis-Chem due to possible toxin contamination.
    11 Mar 2026
    11 Mar 2026
    Image credit: Dis-Chem
    Image credit: Dis-Chem

    Nutricia Southern Africa indicated that a raw material used in the production of the affected batches may carry traces of cereulide. This toxin can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

    Earlier this year, Nestlé also recalled some batches of its Special Pro HA Infant Formula after identifying a potential presence of cereulide. 

    The products were distributed nationally by United Pharmaceutical since August 2025. According to the manufacturer, these products were also exported to neighbouring countries, Botswana and Namibia.

    The affected batches include:

    Product Description

    Batch Number

    Expiry date


    Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g)

    20260911

    11/9/2026

    20261209 

    9/12/ 2026

    Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g)

    20261209

    9/12/ 2026


    The NCC said that it is monitoring this recall closely to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and to safeguard consumer rights. 

    Consumers who have purchased the affected products and require further information are encouraged to contact Nutricia Southern Africa via its website at www.nutricia.co.za or through the company’s careline.

    Read more: Clicks, Nestlé, Consumer rights, Danone, infant formula, baby formula, Dis-Chem, National Consumer Commission, NCC, Consumer Protection Act, infant nutrition, product recall
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz