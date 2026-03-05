South Africa
Automotive Safety
    VW issues nationwide Polo Vivo recall over safety risk

    The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced the recall of 25,729 Volkswagen Polo Vivo vehicles in South Africa following a safety defect identified by Volkswagen Group Africa.
    5 Mar 2026
    5 Mar 2026
    Source: Motorpress
    Source: Motorpress

    The affected vehicles were made available for sale nationally between February 2025 and February 2026.

    According to the NCC, the height of a rivet on the handbrake lever in the affected vehicles may fall outside the required specification. If this occurs, the handbrake may not engage properly or could, in rare instances, disengage unexpectedly.

    This presents a potential safety risk, particularly when the vehicle is parked on an incline.

    Volkswagen has advised owners to take precautionary measures until their vehicles have been inspected and, where necessary, repaired.

    Drivers of manual models are advised to ensure the vehicle is parked in first gear, while automatic models should be left in “P”, as outlined in the owner’s manual. Owners are also advised not to park the vehicle on an uphill or downhill slope until the inspection and any required repairs have been completed.

    The NCC said it is monitoring the recall to ensure compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and to safeguard consumer rights.

    Acting commissioner of the NCC Hardin Ratshisusu urged affected owners to take immediate action.

    “Given the high potential risks of the defect, owners of affected vehicles are urged to immediately get their vehicles to any authorised VW dealership for inspection. Any inspection and associated repairs will be done at no cost to the vehicle owners,” he said.

