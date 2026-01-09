South Africa
Automotive Safety
    Volvo recalls popular EX30 electric cars in South Africa

    High-voltage battery issue affects certain 2024 to 2026 models sold in Gauteng.
    9 Jan 2026
    9 Jan 2026
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Volvo Car South Africa has issued a safety recall for 372 EX30 electric vehicles following a potential fault in the high-voltage battery system that could, in rare cases, lead to overheating and a fire risk.

    The recall was announced by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) and affects EX30 Single Motor Extended Range and EX30 Twin Motor Performance models from the 2024 to 2026 model years. The affected vehicles were sold from 29 December 2025 in Gauteng.

    According to Volvo Car South Africa, the issue occurs when the vehicle’s high-voltage battery is charged to a high level, which could, in exceptional cases, cause the battery to overheat and trigger a thermal event.

    As a precautionary measure, owners of affected vehicles have been instructed to limit the maximum charge level to 70% until a permanent fix is available.

    Free inspections and repairs

    Volvo said customers should contact their nearest authorised Volvo dealership to arrange an inspection and any necessary repairs. All work related to the recall will be carried out free of charge.

    The NCC urged consumers to act promptly to reduce safety risks associated with the defect.

    Let's do Biz