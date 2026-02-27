Always, Kotex, Lil-Lets and 6 others under investigation following UFS study

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has welcomed the National Consumer Commission's (NCC) swift investigation into nine suppliers of sanitary pads and panty liners — including Kotex, Always, Willflow, Stayfree, and Lil-Lets.

A study from the University of the Free State found that some sanitary pads and panty liners contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals. These chemicals may cause health issues like hormonal imbalance, infertility, endometriosis, and some cancers.

“These products aim to protect women during their menstrual cycle.

"Therefore, the NCC should prioritise consumer safety carefully,” said the department in a statement.

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi, said the commission was working with other regulators and authorities within the DTIC to gather more data by conducting additional tests.

“We fully support this investigation, as it will help the NCC decide on the next steps.

"We encourage consumers to remain patient during the investigation and testing of these products.

"The DTIC is committed to protecting consumers, especially the most vulnerable,” Godlimpi said.