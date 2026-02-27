South Africa
Healthcare Obstetrics & Gynaecology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Icon OncologyCANSASkin RenewalCapacity RelationsStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Always, Kotex, Lil-Lets and 6 others under investigation following UFS study

    The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has welcomed the National Consumer Commission's (NCC) swift investigation into nine suppliers of sanitary pads and panty liners — including Kotex, Always, Willflow, Stayfree, and Lil-Lets.
    27 Feb 2026
    27 Feb 2026
    Image credit: on Pexels
    Image credit: Polina Zimmerman on Pexels

    A study from the University of the Free State found that some sanitary pads and panty liners contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals. These chemicals may cause health issues like hormonal imbalance, infertility, endometriosis, and some cancers.

    “These products aim to protect women during their menstrual cycle.

    "Therefore, the NCC should prioritise consumer safety carefully,” said the department in a statement.

    The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi, said the commission was working with other regulators and authorities within the DTIC to gather more data by conducting additional tests.

    “We fully support this investigation, as it will help the NCC decide on the next steps.

    "We encourage consumers to remain patient during the investigation and testing of these products.

    "The DTIC is committed to protecting consumers, especially the most vulnerable,” Godlimpi said.

    Read more: cancer, infertility, University of the Free State, women's health, kotex, National Consumer Commission, NCC, endometriosis, Department of Trade, UFS, Always, Lil-Lets, menstruation, StayFree, menstrual health, Industry and Competition, DTIC, Zuko Godlimpi
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz