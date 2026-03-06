South Africa
Healthcare Medtech
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Nexeva Health SolutionsCOHSASACANSAIcon OncologyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Vincent Pallotti Hospital enhances cancer care with new digital PET-CT scanner

    The Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town has recently improved its cancer diagnostics by installing a digital PET-CT (positron emission tomography-computed tomography) scanner. This scanner, a result of a partnership between Life Healthcare and GE HealthCare, is the second privately operated PET-CT scanner in the Western Cape.
    6 Mar 2026
    6 Mar 2026
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    “Nuclear medicine and specifically PET-CT, plays a critical role in modern cancer diagnosis,” says Dr Bruce Young, nuclear physician at TheraMed Nuclear, in partnership with Life Healthcare.

    “PET-CT provides highly detailed insights into both the structure and the metabolic activity of cancer, offering information that conventional imaging cannot.

    “By combining anatomical CT imaging and functional PET imaging, we can more accuratelylocate tumours, determine disease extent and personalise treatment plans — often enabling more targeted and less invasive interventions.”

    Tangible clinical impact

    PET-CT is widely recommended in international clinical guidelines, including those of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM), for cancer diagnosis, staging and treatment response assessment.

    When appropriately utilised, PET-CT has shown to change cancer staging or management in up to 30% of certain cancers compared with conventional imaging — underscoring its tangible clinical impact and the importance of expanding access for South African patients.

    The launch of the PET-CT unit at Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital forms part of Life Healthcare’s broader oncology strategy to build an integrated, end-to-end “molecule-to-recovery” model- spanning isotope production, advanced diagnostics, radiotherapy and treatment delivery.

    “While PET-CT is widely used in many global oncology centres, access in South Africa remains constrained,” says Pete Wharton-Hood, chief executive of Life Healthcare.

    “We are committed to closing this gap by expanding capacity and enabling appropriate clinical use of this critical diagnostic technology.”

    “By expanding our PET-CT network beyond Gauteng into the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, we are addressing a clear infrastructure gap while advancing a more integrated, patient-centred oncology platform.”

    The addition of Life Healthcare’s first digital PET-CT at Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital expands the group’s national PET-CT footprint to four, with three scanners currently operational in Gauteng.

    Two additional PET-CT scanners are expected to be launched in KwaZulu-Natal later in 2026.

    Read more: cancer, oncology, Life Healthcare, imaging, cancer diagnosis, GE Healthcare, nuclear medicine
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz