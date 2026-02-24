Engen partners with Palesa Pads to provide reusable pads to hundreds of South African school girls

Engen, in collaboration with Proudly South African and Palesa Pads, launched its 2026 Menstrual Care Campaign in South Durban to tackle period poverty among South African learners.

The reusable pads, produced by Palesa Pads, can be used for up to five years. Image supplied.

The campaign officially kicked off at Assegai Primary School and PR Pather Secondary School, where learners received reusable sanitary pad packs designed to support them for years to come.

Freedom to focus

Engen will donate 100 reusable menstrual care packs at each school, each accompanied by a practical cleaning kit to ensure safe, hygienic and sustainable use.

Each pack includes a full range of reusable pads suited to different flow needs, along with menstrual health education materials.

“Access to menstrual care is not a luxury – it’s essential,” said Olwethu Mdabula, Engen’s CSI manager.

“We cannot expect girls to thrive academically if they are forced to miss school every month due to period poverty.

“This campaign is about dignity, confidence and giving young women the freedom to focus on their education.”

Tackling period poverty

South Africa continues to face a stark reality, with millions of girls unable to afford or access sanitary products, resulting in lost school days and, in many cases, learners dropping out altogether.

By transitioning from disposable pads to reusable menstrual products, this initiative is offering a long-term, sustainable solution that supports both learners and the environment.

The reusable pads, produced by Palesa Pads, can be used for up to five years – effectively covering a learner’s high school journey at a fraction of the cost of disposable alternatives.

“Our pads are hygienic, safe and designed to restore dignity,” said Sherie ‘Palesa’ de Wet, founder of Palesa Pads.

“When girls don’t have to worry about how they’ll manage their next period, they show up differently – with confidence, focus and pride.”

Challenging stigma

Beyond addressing period poverty, the campaign also plays an important role in breaking the stigma around menstruation through education and open conversation.

Learners receive menstrual health information alongside their kits, helping normalise discussions around periods and self-care.

The 2026 Menstrual Care Campaign will roll out to schools across multiple provinces in the coming weeks.

“Empowering girls is not just the right thing to do – it’s essential for building stronger communities and a more equal society,” Mdabula added.

“When we invest in girls, we invest in the future.”