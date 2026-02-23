R20bn Granger Bay expansion: Public invited to weigh in

The planned R20bn expansion of the V&A Waterfront into Granger Bay represents one of the most ambitious coastal urban development projects currently proposed in South Africa, with its central engineering component — large-scale marine reclamation from Table Bay — now thick in the middle of the regulatory and consultation phase.

At the centre of the proposal is a plan to reclaim between 3.2 and 3.8ha of land from the ocean to create the physical platform for a new mixed-use waterfront precinct. The project includes the construction of major breakwaters and coastal protection structures that will reshape the shoreline and establish a sheltered marine environment capable of supporting public access, water-based activities and future development.

However, despite the scale and visibility of the broader expansion plans, the core marine works have not yet begun in earnest. Instead, the project is currently moving through environmental approvals, technical reviews and a formal public participation process — a critical stage that will determine whether the reclamation component can proceed.

For infrastructure and construction stakeholders, this phase is particularly significant. Coastal reclamation is among the most complex forms of civil engineering, requiring detailed modelling of wave dynamics, sediment movement and long-term climate resilience. The proposed breakwaters will play a dual role: protecting the new shoreline from wave energy while also defining the footprint of the reclaimed land.

Environmental scrutiny grows

Public comment is now a key focus. Authorities and project stakeholders are inviting input from residents, environmental organisations, maritime operators and urban planning professionals to assess potential impacts on marine ecosystems, coastal processes and access to the ocean edge. These submissions will feed into the environmental decision-making process and could influence design refinements or mitigation measures.

The consultation stage also reflects the growing scrutiny applied to large-scale coastal developments globally. Projects that alter natural shorelines must demonstrate that environmental risks — including habitat disruption and changes to coastal circulation — are properly understood and managed. In the case of the Granger Bay expansion, this process will help determine the conditions under which construction could move forward.

Complex coastal engineering

From a construction perspective, the marine works themselves are expected to be substantial. Building new land in an exposed bay will require significant volumes of rock, specialised marine plant and carefully sequenced engineering works to establish stable breakwaters before reclamation can take place behind them. This approach is essential to protect both the construction zone and the long-term integrity of the new precinct.

If approvals are granted, the reclamation phase will effectively unlock the next stage of development at Granger Bay, enabling new public spaces, waterfront promenades and mixed-use buildings to be introduced over time as part of a broader long-term expansion of the precinct.

For now, though, the project remains at a pivotal moment. With environmental governance, stakeholder engagement and technical planning underway, the outcome of the current regulatory process will shape when — and how — large-scale marine construction begins along this section of Cape Town’s coastline.