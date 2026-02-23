South Africa
    Cape Town Airport announces R10bn upgrade to boost capacity, tourism

    Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) is set for a major infrastructure overhaul, with a R10.143bn development programme designed to increase capacity, improve operational efficiency, and support tourism and trade in the Western Cape.
    23 Feb 2026
    Source: Supplied | Conceptual render of the enhanced Meeters and Greeters area at Domestic Arrivals. Artist impression – subject to design development.
    The phased upgrades form part of Airports Company South Africa’s (Acsa) wider R21.7bn investment across its airport network.

    The upgrade programme will feature a new main runway, estimated at R6.39bn, realigned 11.5 degrees east to optimise air traffic and free up space for terminal expansion.

    The 3,500-metre runway will include rapid exit and partial parallel taxiways to reduce turnaround times and improve scheduling flexibility. It will be fully Code F compliant, allowing accommodation of next-generation aircraft.

    Complementing the runway are domestic and international terminal expansions. The domestic terminal, starting in April 2027 (pending approvals), will add arrivals and departures capacity worth R2.89bn, with new contact gates, airbridges, and expanded apron space.

    International upgrades, valued at R863 million, will include additional apron stands, improved immigration processing, and enhanced commercial and lounge facilities.

    "These planned developments represent a significant step in strengthening Cape Town International Airport’s role as a critical economic gateway for the Western Cape and South Africa.

    Source: Supplied | Conceptual render of the modernised Domestic Departures food court environment. Artist impression – subject to design development.
    "By expanding capacity and enhancing operational resilience, we are positioning the airport to support sustained passenger growth, tourism expansion, trade facilitation and long-term regional economic development,” said Thabo Phateng, acting regional general manager at CTIA.

    Enhancing passenger experience

    Conceptual images released by the airport highlight a focus on passenger comfort, accessibility, and operational efficiency.

    Planned enhancements include expanded terminal circulation areas, more security screening lanes, improved baggage reclaim, family and prayer spaces, upgraded amenities, and additional aircraft contact gates to reduce bussing. Retail and dining areas will be modernised, with natural light and intuitive wayfinding improving overall passenger flow.

    Acsa emphasises that construction will be carefully phased to minimise disruption to passengers and airline operations, with close coordination planned with airlines, commercial partners, and regulatory authorities.

