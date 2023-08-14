REVIEW: Volvo EX30, a power-packed EV with style

The Volvo EX30 launched in South Africa in February, and now in early October, there’s a good amount of them on the road. Its design is simply stunning and piques the interest of many, which could partly explain its positive sales figures thus far.

But there’s more to it, hiding under the clean and futuristic design of the Ultra Twin Motor Performance version (the range-topper) of the EX30 lie two electric motors on each axle, which enables it to thrust forward from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds. It’s the fastest-accelerating Volvo ever. Power outputs are measured at 315kW and 543Nm of torque. These are tantalising figures and facts.

There’s another highlight, the Volvo EX30 Ultra Twin Motor Performance is priced at R1,000,900, which in the context of new performance cars is cheap. The least expensive in the EX30 lineup is the Single Motor Core model priced at R775,900, which in the context of the electric vehicle market in South Africa is cheap as well.

I spent a week with the Volvo EX30 Ultra Twin Motor Performance, and my time with it was mostly positive. Fast acceleration aside, I also found it to be convenient and useful for daily driving among the herd of traffic that floods into the CBD of Cape Town every morning. This comes down to it obviously being an electric vehicle, which reserves energy a lot better at a standstill as opposed to an ICE car.

Range anxiety?

I did not experience range anxiety. Charging stations are placed all over the city I stay in and managing range is not as problematic as some make it out to be. The EX30’s range on a full charge is about 476km on the WLTP cycle and supports DC charging capacities of up to 153kW, meaning you can charge it from about 10-80% charge in 30 minutes in my experience.

Cabin

The controversial part, or the slightly disappointing side, of the EX30 is its cabin. Some chalk it up as not being up to Volvo's standard because of the use of natural and recycled leather-free materials, which some feel hinders the overall comfort. I’m on the fence about this angle as I found the seats to be reasonably comfortable. The minimalistic approach taken in the cabin is also not everyone’s cup of tea. It does take some getting used to if you aren’t accustomed to the emptiness inside your vehicle, but during my time with it, I found myself unbothered by it. It’s worth noting, however, that the EX30’s cabin is well-insulated.

The EX30 is fast, we know this. But what about its handling ability? It was never built for performance, so focusing on how well it can take a bend at a million miles an hour with this car should never be the focal point. It does have body roll when doing this though, but its light and accurate steering adds to the sweet drive experience. And as with most Volvos, the suspension is superb.

Standard feature highlights

New HMI with Google Automotive Services built in

Safe Space Technology including front long-range radar, front parking wide camera, six ultrasonic sensors, two rear side radars, driver alert and occupant sensing

Textile and Nordico upholstery

Interior illumination

Intelligent speed assist

Park pilot assist

BLIS with steer assist

360° camera with 3D view and split screen

Panoramic glass roof

Harman Kardon sound including soundbar

Wireless phone charger

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

20" five-Spoke Aero Alloy Wheels

Verdict

EV adoption is gaining ground in South Africa with more affordable options from Chinese players coming to the party. They are still for the most part on the pricier side for the average citizen here. There are also plenty of factors buyers consider when taking the EV route, like range and access to charging. If you are willing to spend over R1m on a luxury German car then choosing the Volvo EX30 is also a pretty good option for you. Why you may ask? Well for R1m it offers the performance of supercars and drives for longer in urban areas. So in essence it ticks a lot of boxes, like range, price, access to charging and more.