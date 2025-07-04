Health experts urge bold action on harm reduction in South Africa's wellness landscape

Health and well-being experts called for bold, science-led harm reduction strategies in South Africa's wellness landscape at WomenCan’s 2025 Wellness Collective Summit, held at Pere House in Midrand, Johannesburg, on 5 August.

The summit focused on practical solutions that help South Africans make informed health decisions.

Discussions centred around reducing the risks associated with tobacco use, alcohol abuse, lifestyle-related conditions, and the social stressors that exacerbate poor health outcomes.

Prevention better than cure

Dr Pumela Gwengu urged individuals to adopt a proactive stance: “There is a new generation of conscious citizens who are ready to take charge of their health.

“Our responsibility is to equip them with tools and knowledge – prevention, education, risk reduction, and wellness promotion – that are backed by science and rooted in public health principles.”

Buhle Binta, head of scientific engagement for sub-Saharan Africa at Philip Morris International (PMI), issued a compelling call to action.

“It is time we move beyond assumptions and towards independently verified science. Harm reduction should not be taboo — it's a necessary part of protecting public health.

“We welcome rigorous, transparent research into our smoke-free alternatives. The stakes are too high for outdated thinking to lead the conversation.”

Evidence-based strategies

In a dedicated session on navigating trust in business with the legal manager at Clover, Danjé Sieberhagen, placed emphasis on how the "Made with Love" brand purpose differentiates their approach to abide by health regulations that are informed by science.

The food and beverage company stresses that meaningful change involves product innovation to develop categories that deliver on quality and health. Around 81% of the South African population is lactose intolerant; some reports suggest it’s as high as 90%.

Clover created the Nolac range to address the need for lactose-free products which prioritise consumer well-being. By optimising evidence-based strategies and sector-specific efforts, Clover is developing new health-focused categories that meet real consumer needs and improve daily life.

Skincare

Dr Pholile Mpofu, a leading voice in skincare, addressed the pressing concern of harm reduction in the skincare industry.

She highlighted the growing use of unsafe skin lighteners, harsh bleaching products, and unregulated cosmetics, particularly in underserved communities.

“Skin is the body’s largest organ. When exposed to harmful and untested chemicals, we risk long-term health issues.

“We urgently need science-based regulation and an agile, responsive approach from government to protect consumers,” says Mpofu.

Mental health and substance abuse

The summit also highlighted the link between mental health and substance abuse, calling attention to the growing burden of drug dependency across communities.

Experts stressed that addressing these crises requires a coordinated harm reduction strategy that includes accessible rehabilitation services, destigmatisation efforts, and targeted interventions.

Stronger collaboration

Dr Confidence Mokolo, speaking at the summit, reiterated the importance of stronger collaboration between government, industry, and civil society.

“Effective harm reduction is not a solo effort. It demands regulatory clarity, stakeholder alignment, and a firm commitment to health outcomes across all sectors.

“We must build policies that reflect lived realities and scientific advancement.”

Dr Bandile Masuku emphasised that regulation and policies on harm reduction are a collective responsibility.

South Africa's public health future depends on partnerships that prioritise evidence, enable innovation, and serve the people.

"The Wellness Collective Summit prioritises the future of holistic empowerment through action. We believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change.

“Whether you're a mission-driven brand, a wellness innovator, or an advocate for women’s advancement, joining forces with us ensures your voice is heard and your impact is amplified," says Tumi Mthembu, WomenCan founder and The Wellness Collective Summit organiser.