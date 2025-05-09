South Africa
Healthcare Natural Medicine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

StoneVMLNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    WomenCan gathers experts at Wellness Collective Summit

    WomenCan will gather like-minded professionals, industry, government and private sector at its annual Wellness Collective Summit on 5 August 2025 at Pere House in Johannesburg. The event is aimed at expanding collaboration opportunities and building a community.
    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    Image credit: Mia Petkovic on Dupe Photos
    Image credit: Mia Petkovic on Dupe Photos

    Health and wellness experts, industry leaders, and innovators are set to discuss the latest trends, insights, and challenges in the healthcare and wellness industry whilst exploring best approaches to shape the future of the industry.

    Innovative holistic wellness

    “At WomenCan, we believe that a woman’s well-being is the cornerstone of a thriving world.

    "Through these platforms, we seek to embrace and reimagine healthcare and wellness by collaborating with government, industry experts and health professionals to emphasise the need for innovative holistic wellness and harm reduction approaches supported by scientifically-based guidance,” says Tumi Mthembu, founder of WomenCan and The Wellness Collective Summit organiser.

    The keynote address will be delivered by Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, followed by panel discussions with industry leaders and experts talking about the future of health, navigating trust in business, holistic wellness approaches, healthcare policies and regulations.

    Attendees will gain insights by engaging with knowledgeable speakers and discover innovative well-being approaches on topics ranging from mental health, stress and anxiety management, lifestyle medicine, nutrition, physical activity, avoiding risky substances, self-care and the role of technology and innovation in shaping the future of wellness through harm reduction alternatives.

    “Our aim is to empower individuals to take control of their health by addressing the root causes of illness — such as poor nutrition, physical inactivity, chronic stress, and substance use — rather than just managing symptoms with medication and by also promoting sustainable changes in daily habits,” adds Mthembu.

    Read more: Technology, Innovation, Health, nutrition, mental health, self-care, wellness
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz