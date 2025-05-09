WomenCan gathers experts at Wellness Collective Summit

WomenCan will gather like-minded professionals, industry, government and private sector at its annual Wellness Collective Summit on 5 August 2025 at Pere House in Johannesburg. The event is aimed at expanding collaboration opportunities and building a community.

Image credit: Mia Petkovic on Dupe Photos

Health and wellness experts, industry leaders, and innovators are set to discuss the latest trends, insights, and challenges in the healthcare and wellness industry whilst exploring best approaches to shape the future of the industry.

Innovative holistic wellness

“At WomenCan, we believe that a woman’s well-being is the cornerstone of a thriving world.

"Through these platforms, we seek to embrace and reimagine healthcare and wellness by collaborating with government, industry experts and health professionals to emphasise the need for innovative holistic wellness and harm reduction approaches supported by scientifically-based guidance,” says Tumi Mthembu, founder of WomenCan and The Wellness Collective Summit organiser.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, followed by panel discussions with industry leaders and experts talking about the future of health, navigating trust in business, holistic wellness approaches, healthcare policies and regulations.

Attendees will gain insights by engaging with knowledgeable speakers and discover innovative well-being approaches on topics ranging from mental health, stress and anxiety management, lifestyle medicine, nutrition, physical activity, avoiding risky substances, self-care and the role of technology and innovation in shaping the future of wellness through harm reduction alternatives.

“Our aim is to empower individuals to take control of their health by addressing the root causes of illness — such as poor nutrition, physical inactivity, chronic stress, and substance use — rather than just managing symptoms with medication and by also promoting sustainable changes in daily habits,” adds Mthembu.