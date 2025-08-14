Woolworths unveils next-gen store at Tyger Valley Shopping Centre

Woolworths Tygervalley in Cape Town has officially reopened its doors to the public following months of an extensive renovation, unveiling the brand’s next generation store format.

Image supplied

The new-look store is the first full-line store – integrating food, fashion, beauty and home – that expresses the Woolies next generation store concept, but for the brand, this is just the beginning.

The new store concept is designed to evolve and is a signal for where the business and brand is heading – reimagining the future of retail through the customers’ eyes and guided by what Woolies shoppers value most.

Woolworths Tygervalley’s relaunch follows closely on the heels of the brand’s recently introduced Food Emporium in Durbanville and forms a key part of the retailer’s strategy to roll out stores that deliver elevated, personalised experiences, designed to set Woolworths apart in an increasingly competitive retail landscape.

“This isn’t just a new store – this is a look at the future of Woolies,” says Manie Maritz, CEO of Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home.

“It’s a living, breathing expression of what we stand for – innovation, premium service, exceptional quality, and sustainability. And we’ve brought it to life in a way that is distinctly Woolies.”

Image supplied

Redefined shopper experience

With premium design at its core, the Tygervalley concept store marks a major milestone in Woolworths’ commitment to redefining how South Africans shop, offering customers the following enhanced and personalised experiences:

Complimentary on-site denim lasering with any RE: denim purchase, where customers can personalise any piece with a unique design.



Tailoring services, free of charge for any garments purchased in-store, to ensure the perfect fit.



A bra measuring and fitting service, at no extra charge, offering personalised advice from expertly trained staff, with no bookings needed.



New-look Country Road, Trenery and Witchery areas within the store’s refreshed layout that have considered spaces which showcase natural textures, refined finishes and thoughtful detailing in the pursuit of timeless elegance.



A reimagined Beauty department at the heart of the store, now featuring best-in-class beauty treatments, and complimentary hair and skin analysis consultations with personalised product recommendations.



Gift-wrapping services, complimentary with any Woolworths purchase.



A ‘What’s Cooking’ bar, an immersive counter offering samples from your favourite Taste recipes.



recipes. An elevated bakery, offering an expanded selection of artisanal breads and irresistible pastries baked fresh, daily.



Upgraded butchery, speciality cheese and fishmonger counters with selections informed by on-site experts.



An elevated Global Pantry, now divided into international cuisines like Italian and Mexican.

Maritz went on to say that the store has been designed around the brand’s customer-first philosophy: a space where every department tells a story, where every product is carefully curated, and where every experience feels personalised and premium.

Image supplied

“In recent years, we’ve a seen a shift – our customers want more than great products, they want meaningful experiences. They want stores that reflect their needs and values, simplify their lives, and offer a sense of discovery.”

Sustainabile enhancements

Woolworths’ pursuit of innovation extends to the considerable sustainability enhancements made during the refurbishment process and is its greenest full-line store to date.

Most of the shop fittings use responsibly sourced timber and locally produced boards, with materials thoughtfully selected for their ability to be repurposed or recycled at the end of their lifecycle.

The space stands as a reflection of the Woolworths Good Business Journey, and the brand’s unwavering commitment to building a better, more sustainable future for the communities it serves.