Vaseline Cera-Glow joins Malondié for Glow Spring/Summer 2025 launch

Vaseline Cera-Glow has partnered with fashion house Malondié, as the headline skincare sponsor for the Malondié Spring/Summer 2025 launch fashion show, taking place on Saturday, 30 August 2025.

Under the theme, 'We are the fruits of where we come from', this collaboration explores the deep-rooted connection between cultural heritage, fashion, and glowing skin.

Founder and creative director of Malondié, Londeka Buthelezi, shares the inspiration behind the show and its cultural foundation.

“This show is a love letter to our roots, with a collection that draws inspiration from the iconic ‘isigege,’ the traditional Zulu maiden skirt. As a young Zulu girl, the ‘isigege’ was an essential part of my attire for traditional celebrations, and it remains a powerful symbol of our cultural identity.

With this collection, we aim to celebrate the evolution of our heritage while highlighting our brand’s commitment to creativity and innovation. Each theme is a chapter in that story, from bold colour and fruity prints to crisp whites and tonal safari looks.

The collection is designed to embrace your inner radiance and confidence, even before you put on the garments themselves.”

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment where skincare becomes part of the fashion narrative itself. It aligns with Vaseline Cera-Glow’s commitment to glowing, healthy skin, while complementing Malondié’s bold and contemporary African storytelling.

Anele Maphanga, head of PR for Beauty, Well-being and Personal Care at Unilever South Africa, adds: “Vaseline Cera-Glow stands at the intersection of beauty and care. It is not just about aesthetics; it is about empowerment. Glowing skin is the foundation of confidence and self-expression, much like fashion. As such, collaborating with a visionary like Londeka and a brand like Malondié, rooted in culture and bold creativity, reflects the future of beauty: intentional, authentic, and empowering.”

Vaseline Cera-Glow is empowering self-expression and celebrating African beauty in every form.