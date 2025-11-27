Dunlop Tyres enhances Mileage Warranty with extra coverage for drivers

Dunlop Tyres South Africa is making it easier for motorists to go further with confidence, announcing exciting enhancements to its Dunlop Sure Mileage Warranty.

“Dunlop is committed to offering the best value-add benefits for drivers and ensuring that their investment in a Dunlop tyre purchase comes with the reassurance of after-sales support. We’ve made some exciting updates to the Mileage Warranty benefit under Dunlop Sure,” said Lubin Ozoux, CEO at Dunlop Tyres South Africa.

Additional tyre coverage

The Dunlop Sure Mileage Warranty now includes the GrandTrek AT20 and AT23 patterns, both covered for 70,000km. These two tyres are trusted by leading manufacturers as the original equipment (OE) choice for some of South Africa’s most popular bakkies and SUVs. The GrandTrek AT20 comes factory-fitted to the Suzuki Jimny, and Toyota Hilux, while the GrandTrek AT23 is the OE tyre for the Nissan Navara. Designed to deliver confident handling, durability and comfort on and off the road, these tyres are purpose-built to match the capabilities of the vehicles they equip.

These two new patterns join the existing range already protected under Dunlop Sure:

GrandTrek AT5 – 100,000km



GrandTrek AT25 – 70,000km



GrandTrek AT3G/M – 60,000km

Available from just two tyres

In another milestone update, the Mileage Warranty is now available with the purchase of just two tyres or more, where previously four tyres were required. This makes the benefit more accessible to a wider range of motorists – from those replacing tyres in pairs due to uneven wear, to budget-conscious customers upgrading gradually.

This flexibility ensures that more South Africans can enjoy the benefits of Dunlop Sure without having to wait until they’re ready to replace a full set of tyres.

Rotation policy adjustment

Motorists now only need to rotate their tyres every 10,000km, up from 8,000km previously. Regular tyre rotations, which must be logged online to keep the warranty active, remain an essential part of maximising tyre lifespan and ensuring optimal performance on the road.

Automated reminders

Dunlop is proud to enhance its customer service offering with the introduction of automated tyre rotation reminders through the Dunlop Sure programme. By registering their tyre details online with their estimated kilometre usage, customers will receive SMS notifications when rotations are due, to remind customers to visit their Dunlop dealer to check and rotate tyres. Rotating tyres support in extending tyre life, maintaining optimal performance, ensuring safety on the road, and adhere to the mileage warranty rotation requirements.

“We believe these upgrades demonstrate our commitment to delivering unmatched value, safety and confidence to South African motorists,” added Ozoux. “Whether it’s a cross-country road trip or the daily commute, Dunlop Sure is designed to give drivers more miles, more convenience and more assurance on every journey.”



