South Africa
Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Dunlop Tyres SAEbony+IvoryEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Dunlop Tyres enhances Mileage Warranty with extra coverage for drivers

    Dunlop Tyres South Africa is making it easier for motorists to go further with confidence, announcing exciting enhancements to its Dunlop Sure Mileage Warranty.
    Issued by Dunlop Tyres SA
    27 Nov 2025
    27 Nov 2025
    Dunlop Tyres enhances Mileage Warranty with extra coverage for drivers

    “Dunlop is committed to offering the best value-add benefits for drivers and ensuring that their investment in a Dunlop tyre purchase comes with the reassurance of after-sales support. We’ve made some exciting updates to the Mileage Warranty benefit under Dunlop Sure,” said Lubin Ozoux, CEO at Dunlop Tyres South Africa.

    Additional tyre coverage

    The Dunlop Sure Mileage Warranty now includes the GrandTrek AT20 and AT23 patterns, both covered for 70,000km. These two tyres are trusted by leading manufacturers as the original equipment (OE) choice for some of South Africa’s most popular bakkies and SUVs. The GrandTrek AT20 comes factory-fitted to the Suzuki Jimny, and Toyota Hilux, while the GrandTrek AT23 is the OE tyre for the Nissan Navara. Designed to deliver confident handling, durability and comfort on and off the road, these tyres are purpose-built to match the capabilities of the vehicles they equip.

    These two new patterns join the existing range already protected under Dunlop Sure:

    • GrandTrek AT5 – 100,000km
    • GrandTrek AT25 – 70,000km
    • GrandTrek AT3G/M – 60,000km

    Available from just two tyres

    In another milestone update, the Mileage Warranty is now available with the purchase of just two tyres or more, where previously four tyres were required. This makes the benefit more accessible to a wider range of motorists – from those replacing tyres in pairs due to uneven wear, to budget-conscious customers upgrading gradually.

    This flexibility ensures that more South Africans can enjoy the benefits of Dunlop Sure without having to wait until they’re ready to replace a full set of tyres.

    Rotation policy adjustment

    Motorists now only need to rotate their tyres every 10,000km, up from 8,000km previously. Regular tyre rotations, which must be logged online to keep the warranty active, remain an essential part of maximising tyre lifespan and ensuring optimal performance on the road.

    Automated reminders

    Dunlop is proud to enhance its customer service offering with the introduction of automated tyre rotation reminders through the Dunlop Sure programme. By registering their tyre details online with their estimated kilometre usage, customers will receive SMS notifications when rotations are due, to remind customers to visit their Dunlop dealer to check and rotate tyres. Rotating tyres support in extending tyre life, maintaining optimal performance, ensuring safety on the road, and adhere to the mileage warranty rotation requirements.

    “We believe these upgrades demonstrate our commitment to delivering unmatched value, safety and confidence to South African motorists,” added Ozoux. “Whether it’s a cross-country road trip or the daily commute, Dunlop Sure is designed to give drivers more miles, more convenience and more assurance on every journey.”

    Read more: Dunlop Tyres, Lubin Ozoux
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dunlop Tyres SA
    Dunlop Tyres is a leading manufacturer and iconic global brand with over a 135-year heritage driving innovation, performance and motorsport excellence, proudly made in South Africa.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz