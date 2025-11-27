Ford to revise Ranger and Everest line-up in 2026

Ford South Africa has announced its 2026 powertrain updates for the Ranger and Everest models, introducing the 2.3L EcoBoost petrol engine and expanding the 3.0L V6 turbo diesel across more derivatives. The 2L bi-turbo diesel will be phased out as part of the revised 2026 line-up.

New 2.3L EcoBoost petrol engine

The 2026 line-up introduces the 2.3L EcoBoost petrol engine, delivering 222kW of power and 452Nm of torque.

Tuned specifically for Ranger and Everest, this turbocharged four-cylinder engine features a lightweight aluminium block and direct injection, paired with Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth, responsive, and efficient performance.

Diesel upgrades and expansion

The 2L turbo diesel engine receives a new timing chain for improved durability and performance, with the 10-speed automatic transmission now available on XL and XLT models.

The 3L V6 turbo diesel will be offered across a wider range of derivatives, with full details to be announced later.

Looking ahead

“Ford is positioning itself for the future and meeting the demands of tomorrow’s customers,” said Sunil Sewmohan, director of product marketing, Ford South Africa.

“The 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine offers exhilarating acceleration, a dynamic driving feel, and smooth responsiveness, appealing to drivers who prioritise performance.”