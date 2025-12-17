South Africa
    Women in PR Ghana reveals new leadership

    Women in PR (WiPR) Ghana has unveiled its newly appointed executive committee for the 2026/2027 term, following a competitive and rigorous selection process to steer the organisation’s next phase of leadership.
    17 Dec 2025
    Strategic leadership

    The newly appointed executives will provide strategic leadership for the organisation over the next two years, supporting its mission to foster professional development, mentorship and leadership opportunities for women in communications, while advancing the practice, visibility and impact of the public relations profession.

    • President: Josephine Appiah-Nyamekye Sanny
    • Vice president: Ohenewaa Brown
    • Finance coordinator: Gwendy Tetteh
    • Events coordinator: Deborah Bonney
    • Senior communications and diaspora relations coordinator: Adisa Amanor-Wilks
    • Communications coordinator: Gloria Apprey

    Commenting on the transition, the outgoing President, Joyce Sackitey Ahiadorme, said: “It has been a privilege to serve Women in PR Ghana and to work alongside dedicated professionals who are deeply committed to strengthening the public relations industry. Over the past two years, we structured the community’s activities, convened quarterly Town Halls, hosted two of the most well-attended summits since our inception and welcomed 142 new members.

    "We also delivered masterclasses on Corporate Strategy and Safe Online Practices for PR Practitioners, alongside several other virtual and in-person capacity-building engagements. I am proud of the progress achieved during this term and confident that the incoming Executive Committee will build on these gains to further expand the organisation’s impact and reach.”

    Strong foundation

    The incoming President, Josephine Appiah-Nyamekye Sanny, reaffirmed the Executive Committee’s commitment to advancing opportunities and visibility for women PR practitioners and students.“I am honoured by the confidence placed in me and the new Executive Committee,” she said.

    “Building on the strong foundations laid by the outgoing leadership, we are committed to growing the network into an even more vibrant, supportive and empowering space where women communicators can thrive and lead. We will also expand thought leadership and capacity-building initiatives, while amplifying the organisation’s presence at the national, continental and global levels.”

    Women in PR Ghana is a professional network committed to educating, mentoring and empowering women in public relations and strategic communications. The over 200-member organisation serves as a platform for learning, networking and leadership development, connecting women PR professionals and students in Ghana and those of Ghanaian descent across the globe.

    Since its establishment in 2017, the organisation has launched a range of innovative initiatives spanning recognition, mentorship, industry engagement, education, and community outreach.Women PR professionals in Ghana, as well as those of Ghanaian descent in the diaspora, are encouraged to join and engage with the Women in PR Ghana community, as the organisation continues to champion excellence and inclusivity within the profession.

