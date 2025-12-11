South Africa
    South African one of the PRCA's new Fellows

    The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) announced the induction of 11 new Fellows, including South African Dustin Chick, partner & chief executive: Razor Public Relations (The Up&Up Group).
    11 Dec 2025
    The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) announced the induction of 11 new Fellows, including South African Dustin Chick, partner & chief executive: Razor Public Relations (The Up&Up Group) (Image supplied)
    The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) announced the induction of 11 new Fellows, including South African Dustin Chick, partner & chief executive: Razor Public Relations (The Up&Up Group) (Image supplied)

    Selected for their exceptional contributions to the global public relations industry, these individuals have been honoured for their outstanding achievements and dedication to advancing the field of public relations worldwide.

    They will join a distinguished group of other recognised professionals within the PRCA's Fellowship.

    “It’s an honour and a professional pleasure to welcome our newest cohort of PRCA Fellows. All the individuals selected have made exceptional contributions to our profession and uphold the highest standards of practice. I look forward to working with them,” says chair of Fellows, Alison Clarke.

    Broader Africa PR community

    Chick says he is incredibly honoured and grateful to be welcomed as a PRCA Fellow.

    “This recognition reflects the strength and talent of the broader African PR community, which continues to rise and stand tall among global peers.

    “The role of our profession has never been more important, and this honour also acknowledges the leadership across our industry as we collectively drive ethics, standards and good communication.”

