    Govt outlines 5 priorities to address GBVF in South Africa

    11 Dec 2025
    11 Dec 2025
    The South African Cabinet has approved a comprehensive Programme of Action to address gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), including a service delivery framework and institutional arrangements to drive a whole-of-society approach in addressing this scourge.
    Image credit: on
    Image credit: Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash

    At a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria, the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the comprehensive Programme of Action focuses on the implementation of five priorities.

    The five priorities

    • Prevention and rebuilding social cohesion: Focusing on eliminating the social acceptance of violence and addressing structural drivers. Greater effort will be made to engage men and boys in prevention dialogues to dismantle harmful norms and toxic masculinity.

    • Enhanced law enforcement protection, safety, and justice: Aimed at strengthening the criminal justice system to ensure protection and justice for survivors. Expanded victim-friendly facilities and specialised GBV desks at SAPS stations are part of this effort.

    • Victim and survivor centred support: Seeks to provide equitable access to high-quality services across justice, health, and education sectors. Emphasis is on integrated support systems that prioritise dignity, healing, and empowerment, ensuring survivors receive comprehensive care without discrimination or delay.

    • Communication and stakeholder engagement and mobilisation: Focuses on transforming social norms at all levels through consistent, evidence-based messaging. It aims to challenge harmful attitudes, promote gender equality, and mobilise communities to actively participate in ending GBVF.

    • Institutional arrangements: Ensures strong governance and accountability mechanisms across all spheres of society. Calls for firm, coordinated leadership and clear institutional roles to drive implementation, monitor progress, and enforce accountability.

    “Victims of violence are encouraged to use the 24-hour Gender-Based Violence Command Centre hotline: 0800 428 428 to report abuse and access support services,” the minister said.

    Meanwhile, the Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, said recently that bold leadership and stronger partnerships across various levels of government, civil society, and the private sector are indispensable as the country intensifies its response to GBVF.

    Chikunga emphasised that the fight against GBVF must extend beyond the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign, urging a year-round, 365-day commitment to prevent violence, protect vulnerable groups, and build a society grounded in equality, dignity, and safety.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
