    WC Social Development opens LGBTQIA+ and men’s GBV shelter

    The Western Cape Department of Social Development and local NGO Philisa Abafazi Bethu have opened the province's first GBV shelter for men and LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, and more) persons in Cape Town. The shelter provides immediate safety and psychosocial support for LGBTQIA+ persons and men aged 18 and older, with six beds available for short-term stays of up to two weeks.
    3 Dec 2025
    3 Dec 2025
    Image credit:
    Image credit: Western Cape Government

    Philisa Abafazi Bethu founder Lucinda Evans says the shelter will also accommodate people with children up to the age of eight.

    “We didn’t even mention men who would actually flee with their children. Yes, we will be able to accommodate men with their children. Or a transwoman with her child; we would be able to accommodate the child as well,” said Evans.

    Following the declaration of GBVF (gender-based violence and femicide) as a national disaster, Evans called on the government to provide emergency funding to organisations tackling GBV.

    “The emergency funding should be released to all of us doing this frontline work…A pilot has a beginning and an end, and where we find ourselves, we cannot have a beginning timeline and an end line for gender-based violence.

    “As I have said to the MEC, the emergency funding should be released so that this is a sustainable service; it is not a pilot,” said Evans.

    The Western Cape Social Development department has allocated over R1.2m to Philisa Abafazi Bethu for emergency shelter services, with R516,000 dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ and men’s shelter.

    This funding covers operational costs, security, occupational health and safety, and psychosocial services.

    Western Cape Social Development MEC, Jaco Londt, said, “We will continue to champion programmes that strengthen families and communities, and that raise awareness about GBV support services.

    "Our collaborations with NGOs and NPOs help us break the cycle of violence by addressing root causes, community attitudes, and trauma."

    The shelter requires a referral from a social worker, a court, the National Shelter Movement, the GBV Crisis Line, or the Department of Health to assist people. The shelter will also conduct a drug and pregnancy test.

    LGBTQIA+ organisations, as well as the Department of Justice and the prosecuting authority, have welcomed this project.

    Read more: 16 Days Of Activism, Department of Health, gay, abuse, lesbian, Department of justice, bisexual, transgender, gender-based violence, Western Cape government, 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, GBV, Western Cape Department of Social Development, Lucinda Evans, LGBTQIA+, 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, psychosocial support, GBVF, Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, intersex, queer
