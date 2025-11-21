South Africa
ESG Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice
    South African government declares GBVF a national disaster

    President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the South African government's stance on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) as a dire "national crisis". The President was delivering the closing remarks at the G20 Social Summit in Johannesburg. Update: The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has officially announced that GBVF has been declared a national disaster.
    21 Nov 2025
    Women for Change's is woven in the traditional Zulu art style, with each purple bead representing a victim of GBVF in South Africa. Image credit: Women for Change
    Women for Change, the organisation calling on South Africans to take decisive action against GBVF in South Africa, recently held a petition urging the government to declare it a national disaster.

    In a statement, Women for Change said it had met with Hlabisa for an internal meeting.

    The organisation added that an official agreement has been reached between key government departments and the presidency, and a declaration will be signed soon.



    "We just came out of a meeting with ministers who have confirmed what the president said.”

    “It has been very emotional, and we are still crying because this was a long and hard fight.

    “For those of us who are victims, this validates our cries," said the organisation’s Merlize Jogiat.

    Women For Change has sparked a national conversation, drawing attention to the concerning rate of GBVF in South Africa.

    The organisation’s petition to declare GBVF a national disaster has garnered more than one million signatures.

    It has also called for a shutdown on 21 November in an effort to highlight the significant role South African women play in driving the economy and society.

    The organisation is holding 15-minute silent lie-downs at 12pm at 15 meeting points across the country. At the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town, Women for Change will present its Unburied Casket, a symbol of all the women lost to GBVF.

    While women highlight their plight, in his G20 address, Ramaphosa also emphasised the role of the country’s men in redressing GBVF.

    “Men and boys are critical partners in transforming harmful norms and advancing gender justice.

    “They must be actively involved in challenging inherited attitudes, power imbalances and social structures that normalise violence and silence survivors,” said Ramaphosa.

    Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, gender inequality, national disaster, President Cyril Ramaphosa, GBVF, Velenkosini Hlabisa, Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, Women for Change
