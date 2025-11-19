SA's Purple Revolution to end GBV goes global

In South Africa, a woman is killed every 2.5 hours. In the last few weeks, the country has been flooded with purple as online users show support for the Women for Change movement's call for a G20 Women’s Shutdown on 21 November.

The movement has ignited a powerful online protest as profile pictures turn purple. In just days, more than one million people signed a petition for GBVF to be declared a national disaster.

The non-profit organisation advocates for the fight against gender based violence and femicide (GBVF) and has called for a national shutdown by citizens against GBVF to pressure the government to declare GBVF a national disaster.

The G20 Summit hosted by South Africa takes place on 22 to 23 November, and sees global leaders coming together to discuss growth, economic development and investment.

What the movement is calling for:

No work (paid or unpaid) on 21 November.



No purchases for the full day.



Wearing black in physical demonstrations.



Turning profile images purple across social media for visibility.



A national 15-minute standstill at 12pm.

Women for Change says the shutdown is aimed to ensure GBVF is not overlooked while the world is watching, “We refuse to allow South Africa to present itself as a ‘stable, growing economy’ while women’s bodies are the battlefield beneath it.”

The rate of femicide in South Africa is six times higher than the global average, with at least 15 women being murdered every day.

“The G20 Women’s Shutdown is a direct message to the world that you cannot speak of progress while women are dying," says the organisation.

In an interview with SABC News, Women for Change spokesperson Cameron Kasambala explains, “The intention of the shutdown is to show South Africa the consequences of our economic and social absence.”

Kasambala says the movement is driven by a lack of transparency and implementation around the government’s National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

“We do not know where funding is going. We have not seen implementation happen. There is no transparency on what activities have been done, what strategic plans have been implemented.”

She adds that the rising statistics reflect a lack of prioritisation, “How do we have a 33.8% increase in femicide rates, be six times the global average, be known as the rape capital with 117 rape cases reported every day, and then say that we are doing the work?”

SA's #MeToo movement

News24 described the movement as South Africa’s #MeToo movement with online protests sending shockwaves over the digital landscape.

Seven landmarks, including the Nelson Mandela Bridge and Mall of Africa, have been lit in purple to symbolise solidarity with survivors and amplify the movement’s visibility ahead of the G20 Summit, reported News24.

Celebrities and public figures have shown support, including Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, who encouraged supporters to wear purple instead of green on 21 November in an interview with Quilter Nations Series.

Businesses have been taking a stand by turning profiles purple and stating they will be closing operations for the day.

The Citizen has reported that publishing and printing group Caxton has draped its building in purple, with staff wearing black as a quiet acknowledgement of the movement.

A human issue

Siswana explains that this public shift acts as a form of “collective lamentation”, a way of naming pain so that healing can begin.

They describe it as both remembrance and resistance, especially in a country where “trauma is not only physical or emotional, but also spiritual and historical.”

Siswana emphasises that the movement extends beyond gender, “GBV is not a women’s issue, it is a human issue, one that implicates us all.”

For more information, click here and to sign the petition against GBVF click here.